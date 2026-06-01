Parsons Advances U.S. Air Force Innovation With $99 Million Task Order

CHANTILLY, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $99 million single-award task order to provide research, development, engineering, prototyping, integration, testing, and demonstration of technologies in support of Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance 2 (GARDEM 2) Command and Control, Space and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C2-SpISR) software baselines. The award from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) includes a five-year plus two-month performance period and expands Parsons’ leadership in delivering advanced software solutions across the all-domain battlespace.

The task order, awarded under the ALLIANT 2 multiple award schedule, is a follow-on to the current GARDEM contract. Under the task order, Parsons will continue to develop, integrate, test, demonstrate, and sustain innovative C2SpISR technologies like the company’s C2Core Air, C2Core NetOps, National Tactical Data Manager, and Integrated Solutions to Situational Awareness. These capabilities enhance AFRL’s ability to deliver next-generation software baselines and prototypes that support the U.S. Air Force, the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and other federal agency end users. This award continues support for the C2Core Air capability developed by AFRL and Parsons, with deployments across all Air Operations Centers (AOCs), for the next five years.

“Parsons advances the U.S. Air Force mission by integrating technologies, transforming data, and delivering modernized C2 and space‑based ISR capabilities with speed and precision,” said Mike Kushin, president, Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “As threats evolve, maintaining ISR dominance demands continuous innovation and modernization. That’s the work our team leads, and we are proud to expand our long‑standing support to the Air Force Research Laboratory, strengthening their efforts to deliver the next generation of warfighting technologies.”

Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that strengthen national security and deliver mission-ready capabilities at the speed of relevance. It has supported the Department of the Air Force for decades with expertise spanning space operations, full-spectrum cyber operations, network modernization, edge computing, and next-generation command and control. The company has been a mission partner to AFRL for over 25 years, delivering research, development, integration, and sustainment capabilities that enable rapid decision-making and multi-domain operational effectiveness.

To learn more about Parsons’ all-domain solutions, visit https://www.parsons.com/all-domain-solutions/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us