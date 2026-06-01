Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVictoria McKenzie-Gould

2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 29-MAY-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 



Aggregated



PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition14.0921,79525,295.14
  14.0921,79525,295.14


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter Ter Kulve

2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 01-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 



Aggregated



PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition13.74523,150318,206.03
  13.74523,150318,206.03


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh

2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President, Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 29-MAY-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
 Nature of Transaction 

 



Aggregated



PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition16.3820,000327,600.00
  16.3820,000327,600.00


 1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personDesai Sandeep

2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 01-JUN-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 



Aggregated



PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition11.788088,48299,986.49
  11.788088,48299,986.49




Enquiries		 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.


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