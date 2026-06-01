The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Victoria McKenzie-Gould



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29-MAY-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction











Aggregated







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.092 1,795 25,295.14 14.092 1,795 25,295.14





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter Ter Kulve



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction











Aggregated







Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.745 23,150 318,206.03 13.745 23,150 318,206.03





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President, Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 29-MAY-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction











Aggregated







Price Volume Total Acquisition 16.38 20,000 327,600.00 16.38 20,000 327,600.00





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Desai Sandeep



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 01-JUN-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction











Aggregated







Price Volume Total Acquisition 11.78808 8,482 99,986.49 11.78808 8,482 99,986.49









Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (EURONEXT: MICC/ NYSE: MICC/ LSE: MICC) is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847.