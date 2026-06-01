Lantronix Launches SLC 9000 to Secure AI Data Centers and Mission-Critical Networks at Scale

IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions powering NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced the SLC 9000 — an advanced Out-of-Band (OOB) console manager integrated with the Percepxion™ cloud management platform. (The SLC 9000 debuts at Cisco Live! 2026, booth 3226.)

Designed for AI data centers, hyperscale deployments, military installations, industrial facilities and remote enterprise sites, the SLC 9000 delivers secure remote access, autonomous provisioning, cloud-native fleet management and integrated cellular failover — minimizing downtime, cutting deployment costs and sustaining continuous visibility into mission-critical infrastructure.

The data center networking market is projected to grow from $46 billion in 2025 to $103 billion by 2030 (18% CAGR), driven by AI adoption across enterprise, telecom, financial services and government sectors.

“The SLC 9000 builds on two decades of secure remote infrastructure management to address the growing scale, complexity and security requirements of modern enterprise infrastructure,” said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer, Lantronix.

Key Benefits

Cut deployment costs and accelerate revenue. Autonomous site deployment auto-configures devices and enrolls serial ports over DHCP or 4G/5G — no on-site engineers required.

Autonomous site deployment auto-configures devices and enrolls serial ports over DHCP or 4G/5G — no on-site engineers required. Protect business continuity. Always-on access with integrated cellular failover and Percepxion’s centralized monitoring and tamper-evident audit logs reduces outage duration and eliminates truck rolls.

Always-on access with integrated cellular failover and Percepxion’s centralized monitoring and tamper-evident audit logs reduces outage duration and eliminates truck rolls. Reduce risk at scale. Fleet-wide firmware, configuration backup and policy enforcement via Percepxion maintains consistent security posture across distributed sites.

Fleet-wide firmware, configuration backup and policy enforcement via Percepxion maintains consistent security posture across distributed sites. Open integration. API-first architecture with OpenAPI 3.0.1-compliant REST interface integrates seamlessly with NetBox, Ansible, Terraform, ServiceNow and custom CMDBs.





Upgrade Path for Existing Customers

The SLC 9000 offers a direct migration path for SLC 8000 customers, extending the platform with autonomous provisioning, cloud-native management and advanced lifecycle capabilities through Percepxion.

Live Demo at Cisco Live! 2026

Visit booth 3226, June 1–4 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. The SLC 9000 is available with 16-, 32- or 48-serial ports (RJ45 or USB) or up to 32 ports of integrated Ethernet Layer 2 switching. Percepxion cloud management is offered via SaaS subscription.

Investor Takeaways

Revenue Opportunity. Expands recurring SaaS revenue opportunities through Percepxion cloud management subscriptions and lifecycle services.

Expands recurring SaaS revenue opportunities through Percepxion cloud management subscriptions and lifecycle services. High-growth market exposure. Expands presence in AI data center infrastructure, Edge computing, cybersecurity and distributed network operations — sectors with strong long-term tailwinds.

Expands presence in AI data center infrastructure, Edge computing, cybersecurity and distributed network operations — sectors with strong long-term tailwinds. Upgrade and cross-sell opportunity. Supports broader adoption across Lantronix’s installed base and broader Industrial IoT and Edge AI portfolio.





About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth opportunities, product adoption, recurring software revenue opportunities, and participation in AI data center, cybersecurity, and edge computing markets. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

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