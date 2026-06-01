Marex Group plc acquires Levmet

LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’ or the ‘Group’; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces it has acquired Levmet, further expanding its physical market making operations and adding capabilities in European power and gas trading.

Headquartered in Monaco, Levmet is a liquidity provider in both physical and derivatives markets across base metals, ferrous metals, energy and power. Acquiring Levmet adds new capabilities to Marex with which it can serve its clients and the broader commodity ecosystem, consistent with its strategy to diversify earnings.

Simon van den Born, Marex President commented: “The acquisition of Levmet is consistent with our strategy to add capabilities to further diversify our service offering. This is an exciting addition for Marex and we see significant opportunities to leverage Levmet’s relationships and capabilities. It is a well-run business with a robust focus on risk management.”

Andrew Campbell, CEO of Levmet, commented: “We are excited to join Marex’s global platform. Their dynamic culture, combined with the breadth and depth of their capabilities will give our team more ways to enhance our service and support the continued growth of the business. We look forward to the opportunities this creates for our counterparties and our people as part of Marex.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the expected acquisition of Winterflood Securities and the closing of the transaction as well as expected benefits from the acquisition. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com