DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. ACHIEVES SUBSTANTIAL COMPLIANCE DETERMINATION FROM NOAA UNDER DSHMRA FOR SEABED MINERAL CONCESSIONS

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) has determined that the Company’s application submitted under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (“DSHMRA”) is in substantial compliance with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.

The determination represents an important milestone in the federal review process governing exploration and commercial recovery activities for polymetallic nodules in areas beyond national jurisdiction. NOAA administers the DSHMRA framework for U.S. companies seeking authorization for deep seabed mineral activities.

“This marks a significant step forward for Deep Sea Minerals and reinforces our commitment to advancing responsible, science-based development of critical mineral resources,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals. “We believe the United States is increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of secure and diversified critical mineral supply chains, and we are proud to be participating in that emerging framework.”

The Company believes this milestone positions Deep Sea Minerals as one of only three publicly traded or public-market pathway companies to have received a NOAA substantial compliance determination under the DSHMRA regulatory process. NOAA’s determination of substantial compliance confirms that the Company’s application contains the information required to advance through the federal review process, representing a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to participate in the emerging U.S. critical mineral supply chain. The determination does not constitute a decision regarding certification of the application or the issuance or transfer of any license or permit.

Upon full application approval, The Company’s seabed mineral concession spans approximately 150,000 km2 within the Pacific Ocean across offshore exploration blocks defined by geographic coordinates under NOAA’s DSHMRA framework. The scale and strategic position of the concession area provide the Company with exposure to one of the larger U.S.-aligned seabed mineral land positions within the emerging deep sea critical minerals sector.

Deep Sea Minerals continues to support a transparent and environmentally responsible approach to deep seabed mineral development, including ongoing scientific assessment, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to evolving regulatory standards.

Polymetallic nodules found on the deep ocean floor contain critical minerals including nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, which are essential inputs for electrification, energy infrastructure, defense applications, and advanced manufacturing technologies.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Share Split, the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.