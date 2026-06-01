TechForce Robotics Enters Pharmaceutical Automation Market Through Initial Deployment at Oncotelic Therapeutics

Deployment of the Company's LIM-E autonomous laboratory support robot completes Phase 1 objectives under the joint development agreement and establishes a foundation for future pharmaceutical automation initiatives

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — TechForce Robotics, Inc. ("TechForce"), a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), today announced the successful completion of Phase 1 objectives under its joint development agreement with Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), marked by the initial deployment of LIM-E, the Company's autonomous laboratory support robot.

The deployment represents TechForce's first operational expansion into pharmaceutical and laboratory automation, extending the Company's AI-enhanced robotics platform beyond hospitality and service-industry applications into a new high-value market vertical. The Company believes the successful implementation of LIM-E demonstrates the adaptability of its autonomous robotics platform across environments where efficiency, consistency, and workflow optimization are increasingly critical.

TechForce believes pharmaceutical manufacturing, laboratory operations, biotechnology facilities, and life sciences organizations represent significant long-term opportunities for automation as the sector continues adopting technologies designed to improve productivity, reduce repetitive manual processes, and support operational scalability. Through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and AI-enhanced software infrastructure, TechForce aims to develop solutions capable of addressing automation needs across multiple industries through a common technology platform.

PHASE 1 DEPLOYMENT VALIDATES PHARMACEUTICAL AUTOMATION INITIATIVE

LIM-E is a specialized configuration of TechForce's autonomous mobile robotics platform designed to support approved laboratory logistics workflows through the transport of approved laboratory supplies and properly contained materials within designated operational environments.

The deployment marks the successful completion of the initial operational objectives established under the joint development agreement announced by TechForce and Oncotelic in April 2026. The agreement provides a framework for the companies to evaluate and co-develop robotics and AI-enhanced automation systems intended to support future GMP-regulated pharmaceutical manufacturing and laboratory workflows.

The Company believes operational data, workflow observations, and performance feedback generated through this deployment will provide valuable insight as both organizations continue evaluating additional automation opportunities under the collaboration.

ONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS COMMENTARY

“The arrival of LIM-E represents the first operational milestone of a partnership we believe has the potential to transform key aspects of laboratory and pharmaceutical operations,” said Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sapu Bioscience.



“Every hour returned to scientific and operational personnel is an hour that can be redirected toward research, development, manufacturing efficiency, and ultimately patient-focused innovation. We are pleased to complete this initial phase and look forward to evaluating additional opportunities under the collaboration.”

BUILDING A SCALABLE MULTI-INDUSTRY AUTOMATION PLATFORM

“The deployment of LIM-E represents an important milestone not only for TechForce, but for our broader vision of applying intelligent automation across multiple industries,” said Ried Floco, President and Director of TechForce Robotics.



“By successfully completing Phase 1 of our collaboration with Oncotelic, we have demonstrated the adaptability of our robotics platform within a laboratory environment and established a foundation for future pharmaceutical automation initiatives. We believe opportunities within life sciences, laboratory operations, and pharmaceutical manufacturing may become an important growth vertical for TechForce as we continue expanding our Robotics-as-a-Service platform.”

EXPANDING THE TECHFORCE AUTOMATION ECOSYSTEM

Following completion of Phase 1 objectives, TechForce and Oncotelic expect to continue evaluating additional workflow automation opportunities contemplated under the joint development agreement. Areas of future focus may include laboratory logistics, manufacturing support processes, AI-enhanced operational workflows, and other automation initiatives designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and scalability within regulated pharmaceutical environments.

The Oncotelic deployment further supports Nightfood Holdings' strategy of building a diversified automation platform through the acquisition, deployment, and commercialization of AI-enhanced robotics technologies across multiple commercial sectors. As TechForce continues expanding beyond hospitality and foodservice applications, the Company believes opportunities within healthcare, life sciences, laboratory operations, and pharmaceutical manufacturing may represent significant long-term growth markets for autonomous automation solutions.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company’s mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

For more information about Oncotelic Therapeutics, visit www.oncotelic.com.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics) is focused on the development, integration, and deployment of AI-enhanced automation solutions across multiple commercial industries. Through its TechForce Robotics platform, the Company develops and deploys autonomous robotic systems designed to improve operational efficiency, workflow consistency, and scalability across hospitality, foodservice, commercial, laboratory, and emerging enterprise automation environments. The Company combines advanced hardware, intelligent AI-enhanced software, and scalable operational infrastructure to support long-term growth through its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. For more information, visit www.nightfoodholdings.com.

About TechForce Robotics, Inc.

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-enhanced automation across multiple industries. The Company develops, deploys, and scales autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, commercial, and now laboratory and pharmaceutical applications. TechForce operates through a vertically integrated platform combining proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, and delivers its solutions through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. For more information, visit www.techforcerobotics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information." This information and these statements, which can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements herein relate to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance and are often identified by words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "may," "could," "would," "will," or similar expressions.



Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected deployment, operation, performance, development, commercialization, and future applications of LIM-E and related robotic systems, as well as the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Oncotelic Therapeutics.



All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and information available to the Company's management as of the date of this press release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, technical development risks, deployment timing, manufacturing constraints, integration challenges, customer adoption, operational performance, regulatory and safety considerations, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.



Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Relations & Corporate Communications Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@nightfoodholdings.com

Media Relations

media@nightfoodholdings.com

Corporate Communications

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

IBN | Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000