Viasat Selected by Lockheed Martin to Support NOAA Next-Generation Aircraft with Hybrid Satellite Communications Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide high-bandwidth satellite communications technology in support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) next-generation C-130J Hercules “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft program. Under a subcontract reporting through its Communication Services segment, Viasat’s government SATCOM team will support Lockheed Martin’s delivery of two specially modified C-130J aircraft, with prime contract options for additional aircraft.

These C-130J Super Hercules aircraft will be designed to serve as airborne laboratories that collect critical environmental data to improve hurricane forecasting and severe weather prediction. These next-generation aircraft are expected to enter service by 2030, replacing legacy platforms and significantly enhancing NOAA’s ability to gather mission critical atmospheric data in extreme operating environments.

NOAA reports that access to aircraft data substantially improves hurricane tracking and intensity forecasts, underscoring the importance of resilient airborne connectivity for NOAA’s mission and the impact of real-time communications on evacuations. Viasat will provide engineering support, terminal hardware and structural integration data to enable high-capacity satellite connectivity onboard the C-130J platform. The solution is intended to support NOAA’s real-time transmission of scientific and operational data collected during hurricane and tropical cyclone reconnaissance missions.

“The selection of Viasat by Lockheed Martin for the NOAA C-130J program is a strong validation of our open-architecture approach to resilient airborne communications,” said Victor Farah, Senior Vice President, Government Services and Solutions. “By enabling a standardized, ARINC compliant integration, this program not only supports NOAA’s lifesaving weather research mission today but also helps futureproof the aircraft for evolving connectivity and aircraft mission communications requirements.”

The program represents the first formal line-fit integration of Viasat’s Hybrid SATCOM Approach (HSA) technology on the C-130J platform, establishing a factory integrated connectivity solution that reduces the time, cost and risk traditionally associated with post-delivery aircraft modifications. To date, hundreds of C-130Js have been delivered and certified by 20 airworthiness authorities to support diverse, multi-mission global operations. The line-fit, factory integration of the HSA foundation offers the potential to scale and support resilient connectivity needs as mission requirements and satellite network architectures evolve.

NOAA’s configuration will integrate HSA’s ARINC 791/792-compliant antenna baseplate with Viasat’s Ku/Ka broadband antenna, providing a standardized foundation and structure that supports robust mechanical integration today while allowing for seamless technology upgrades in the future. This open, modular approach aligns with growing demand for resilient, high-capacity communications to support environmental intelligence, emergency response and scientific research missions worldwide.

Viasat’s HSA platform is designed to accommodate multiple antenna apertures and enable multi-network, multi-orbit connectivity. While NOAA’s application focuses on Ku-band connectivity, the standardized baseplate architecture will enable the C-130J aircraft to support future enhancements, including additional frequency bands and satellite constellations, without structural rework.

Learn more about Viasat’s flight-proven HSA platform and the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook , Bluesky , Threads , and YouTube .

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Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Corporate and Government, +1 (202) 383-5074, daniel.bleier@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Pete Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com