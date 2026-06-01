CamdClaw Makes AI-Assisted Quant Trading More Accessible with New Multi-Strategy Platform

Denver, CO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamdClaw（https://camclaw.com）announced the launch of its AI-assisted quantitative trading platform, designed for users who want to improve trading efficiency, reduce manual market monitoring, and explore systematic strategy configuration.





Making Complex Strategies Easier to Use

As cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, and commodities markets continue to evolve, more users are becoming interested in quantitative trading and automated strategy tools. However, for many individual users, traditional quantitative trading often requires programming skills, complex API setup, ongoing data monitoring, and a steep learning curve.

CamdClaw aims to make multi-strategy trading tools easier to access through a simpler product experience.

Built around an AI-assisted trading engine, the CamdClaw platform supports strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance records. Users do not need to write code or build their own trading systems. Instead, they can select a plan based on their experience level, risk preference, and market needs, then complete the basic configuration process.

Multiple Plans for Different Strategy Configuration Needs

CamdClaw currently offers multiple plans covering use cases from introductory exploration to multi-market strategy configuration.

Free Trial Plan — Simulated Access to AI-Assisted Quantitative Strategies

Designed for: New users who want to understand the platform before using paid plans

Details: New users may receive $100 in simulated trial funds to explore the basic features of the Lite plan, including trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion, and basic stop-loss settings

Note: Simulated trial funds are for product experience purposes only and do not represent actual trading results. Activity rewards, eligibility requirements, and specific terms are subject to the rules published on the platform

Use case: Users who want to understand how AI-assisted strategies operate and become familiar with the platform workflow

Lite Plan — Cryptocurrency Starter Version

Designed for: Entry-level and conservative users

Markets: Cryptocurrency spot markets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, ADA, BCH, UNI, and LINK

Strategies: Trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion, and basic stop-loss settings

Use case: Users who want to participate in 24/7 cryptocurrency markets through a more systematic approach

Pro Plan — Multi-Market Professional Version

Designed for: Users with some trading experience who want multi-asset exposure

Markets: Cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, equity index futures, and commodities

Strategies: All Lite strategies, plus momentum breakout, cross-market spread strategies, futures-spot spread strategies, and Bollinger Band strategies

Use case: Users who want to explore broader market opportunities and reduce reliance on a single market or signal

Max Plan — Full-Market Coverage Version

Designed for: More experienced users who require broader strategy coverage and market access

Markets: Cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, commodities, and other major markets

Strategies: All Pro strategies, plus multi-factor models, statistical strategies, dynamic hedging, sentiment analysis, and anomaly detection

Use case: Users who want broader market configuration and access to a wider set of strategy tools

Automated Execution to Reduce Repetitive Work

In traditional trading workflows, users often spend significant time monitoring market movements and manually handling entries, stop-loss settings, rebalancing, and reviews. CamdClaw helps reduce repetitive operational work through AI-assisted execution and automated strategy management.

After users select a plan and complete account configuration, the platform executes strategies based on the selected settings and provides account performance data, trading records, and risk monitoring information, allowing users to better understand how their strategies are operating.

Automated trading does not eliminate risk. Market volatility, liquidity changes, strategy underperformance, and extreme market conditions may all affect trading outcomes. CamdClaw encourages users to understand the relevant risks before participating and to make decisions based on their financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment experience.

Why Choose CamdClaw?

Lower barrier to entry

No programming experience or complex API setup is required. Users can select strategies and configure accounts through a clear interface.

Multi-strategy support

Different plans provide access to multiple strategy types, helping users reduce reliance on a single indicator or market view.

Multi-market coverage

From cryptocurrency to foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, and commodities, CamdClaw offers flexible market options for different types of users.

Risk monitoring tools

The platform supports drawdown monitoring, position management, stop-loss settings, and account performance tracking to help users better understand strategy behavior.

Transparent data records

Users can view account reports, performance metrics, and trading records for review and risk assessment.

Getting Started in Four Steps

Try the simulated experience

New users can use simulated trial funds to explore AI-assisted quantitative strategies and basic platform features.

Choose a suitable plan

Select Lite, Pro, or Max based on experience level, capital size, and risk tolerance.

Complete account configuration

Follow the platform process to complete account setup and related configuration.

Monitor strategy performance

The platform executes strategies according to the selected plan and provides account performance and risk monitoring data.

A New AI-Assisted Quantitative Trading Experience

Quantitative trading tools are becoming more accessible beyond professional institutions. Through AI technology and product-focused design, CamdClaw aims to lower the barrier to systematic trading tools and help more users manage trading strategies in a clearer and more efficient way.

For users who want to reduce manual work, explore multi-market opportunities, and try automated trading tools, CamdClaw offers a more convenient way to get started.

About CamdClaw

CamdClaw is an AI-assisted quantitative trading platform focused on making complex multi-strategy trading tools easier to use. Built around an AI-assisted trading engine, the platform supports strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance records. CamdClaw offers multiple strategy configuration plans, covering cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, commodities, and other major markets. Its mission is to lower the barrier to systematic trading tools through a simpler product experience.

Media Contact:

CamdClaw Team

support@camdclaw.com

https://camclaw.com

Risk Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and introduces platform features and services. It does not constitute investment advice, a guarantee of returns, or any form of financial recommendation. Trading involves risk, and market volatility may result in loss of capital. Automated trading tools cannot eliminate market risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should make decisions based on their own financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment experience.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.