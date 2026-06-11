Let an AI Robot Take a Part-Time Job for You: CamdClaw Opens a New Way to Explore Automated Side Income

Denver, CO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the AI era, the way people think about earning extra income is changing.

In the past, earning a second income often meant taking another job after work, starting a side business, learning new skills, or spending more personal time on additional tasks. For many full-time workers, that is difficult to maintain.

CamdClaw, an AI-assisted quantitative trading platform, is introducing a different idea: instead of spending more hours working yourself, users can explore market opportunities with the help of an automated AI trading assistant.





CamdClaw is designed to make AI-assisted quant trading easier for ordinary users to understand and access. Users do not need programming experience or a professional trading background. By selecting a suitable plan and completing basic configuration, they can use automated strategies to help monitor markets, execute trades, track performance, and manage risk.

A New Side Hustle Concept for the AI Era

AI is no longer limited to office productivity, content creation, or customer service. It is also reshaping how individuals interact with financial markets.

Quantitative trading was once mainly associated with professional institutions, technical teams, and experienced traders. It often required coding skills, complex systems, constant market monitoring, and advanced strategy knowledge.

CamdClaw aims to lower that barrier. Through AI-assisted strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and transparent account records, the platform allows more users to explore systematic trading in a simpler way.

For users with regular jobs, CamdClaw can work like a digital part-time assistant. Users continue focusing on their careers and daily lives, while the platform helps selected strategies operate in the background.

No Need to Quit Your Job or Watch the Market All Day

Many people want extra income, but time is the biggest obstacle.

Traditional part-time jobs require continuous effort. Manual trading requires attention, experience, and fast decision-making. For ordinary users, it can be difficult to follow markets while working, resting, or managing daily responsibilities.

CamdClaw offers a more automated approach. After users select a plan and configure their account, the platform can assist with strategy execution, risk settings, performance records, and trading reports.

This helps reduce repetitive manual work such as watching charts, entering orders, adjusting positions, setting stop-loss levels, and reviewing account performance.

An Alternative to Traditional Savings and Manual Trading

Some users may feel that traditional savings or low-yield financial products offer limited growth potential. Others may be interested in stocks, crypto, foreign exchange, or commodities, but do not have enough time or professional knowledge to trade manually.

CamdClaw provides another option: AI-assisted automated trading strategies that allow users to explore market opportunities with a lower operational burden.

The platform does not promise fixed returns or eliminate trading risk. Instead, CamdClaw focuses on strategy discipline, risk control, position management, stop-loss settings, drawdown monitoring, and transparent performance tracking.

For users looking for extra income opportunities beyond their main job, this creates a more flexible and accessible way to participate in automated trading.

Focused on Risk Control and More Disciplined Strategy Execution

In financial markets, opportunity and risk always exist together. A responsible automated trading platform should not focus only on potential returns. It should also help users understand and manage risk.

CamdClaw is built around an AI-assisted trading engine that supports multiple strategy types, including trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion, stop-loss settings, position management, drawdown monitoring, and account performance records.

The platform is designed to support more disciplined and systematic trading behavior, rather than emotional decision-making or high-risk speculation.

CamdClaw also provides ongoing strategy monitoring and maintenance support. Through AI systems and professional strategy support, the platform helps monitor strategy performance, risk parameters, and market conditions, allowing users to better understand how their selected strategies are operating.

A 24-Hour Automated Assistant for Market Opportunities

Markets do not stop when users finish work, go to sleep, or take time off. Cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets, in particular, may remain active across different time zones.

CamdClaw’s AI-assisted strategies are designed to help users monitor market changes and execute selected strategies automatically. For users who cannot watch markets all day, this can function like an automated side income assistant working in the background.

Instead of spending additional hours on a traditional part-time job, users can use AI tools to explore a more automated way of participating in market opportunities.

Plans for Different User Needs

CamdClaw offers multiple plans for users with different experience levels, market interests, and risk preferences.

Free Trial Plan is designed for first-time users who want to understand the platform before using paid plans. New users may receive simulated trial funds to explore selected AI-assisted strategy features. Simulated funds are for product experience only and do not represent actual trading results.

Lite Plan is designed for entry-level and conservative users. It focuses on cryptocurrency spot markets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, ADA, BCH, UNI, LINK, and other major assets. Strategy options include trend following, grid rebalancing, mean reversion, and basic stop-loss settings.

Pro Plan is designed for users with some trading experience who want broader market exposure. It covers cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, equity index futures, and commodities. Strategy options include all Lite strategies, plus momentum breakout, cross-market spread strategies, futures-spot spread strategies, and Bollinger Band strategies.

Max Plan is designed for more experienced users who require wider market coverage and advanced strategy tools. It supports cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, commodities, and other major markets. Strategy options include multi-factor models, statistical strategies, dynamic hedging, sentiment analysis, and anomaly detection.

Users can choose a plan based on their capital size, experience level, market preference, and risk tolerance.

Making Side Income Easier, Not More Exhausting

A side income opportunity should not always mean more stress, more late nights, or more manual work.

CamdClaw’s goal is to help users explore a lighter and more automated side income model in the AI era. By reducing repetitive trading work and simplifying access to quant strategies, the platform gives ordinary users a new way to participate in markets without becoming full-time traders.

AI is changing how people work. CamdClaw believes it can also change how people explore income opportunities beyond their main job.

About CamdClaw

CamdClaw is an AI-assisted quantitative trading platform focused on making multi-strategy trading tools more accessible. Built around an AI-assisted trading engine, the platform supports strategy selection, automated execution, risk monitoring, and account performance records. CamdClaw offers multiple strategy configuration plans covering cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, U.S. equities, ETFs, commodities, and other major markets.

For users who want to explore additional income opportunities beyond their regular work, CamdClaw provides a more automated way to participate in market strategies and reduce manual trading workload.

Media Contact:

CamdClaw Team

support@camdclaw.com

https://camclaw.com

Risk Disclosure:

This article is for informational purposes only and introduces platform features and services. It does not constitute investment advice, a guarantee of returns, or any form of financial recommendation. Trading involves risk, and market volatility may result in loss of capital. AI-assisted trading and automated strategies cannot eliminate market risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should make decisions based on their own financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment experience.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.