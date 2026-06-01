MAX Power Targets Next-Generation AI Infrastructure Powered by Natural Hydrogen Following Lawson Discovery

MOU with TerraVolt Energy advances integrated Natural Hydrogen-powered energy and cooling infrastructure model designed to address the accelerating power and water demands of global AI data center expansion

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with TerraVolt Energy, LLC (“TerraVolt”), an advanced AI infrastructure and distributed energy systems company, together with EcoTech Building Solutions (“EcoTech”) and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate the integration of Natural Hydrogen, modular power systems, sustainable building infrastructure, and associated produced brine waters from potential future Lawson development into next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Highlights

With traditional data center development raising concerns around grid demand, water consumption, and community impact, this MOU contemplates a cleaner, more sustainable model that combines renewable power, water recycling and reuse;

This collaboration represents an important strategic step in MAX Power’s broader commercialization strategy following drilling confirmation of Canada’s first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, with a potentially significant Helium component, at the Lawson Complex in the heart of Saskatchewan’s 475-km Genesis Trend;

TerraVolt is managing and developing a growing power portfolio exceeding 12 GW, enough to power approximately 10 million average homes. The company integrates AI-driven optimization to reduce energy consumption, minimize unplanned downtime, and improve operational efficiency.



The MOU between MAX Power, TerraVolt, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund follows significant technical advancement at Lawson including robust data from high-resolution 3D seismic imaging. This materially enhanced the Company’s understanding of the interpreted structural scale, continuity, apex targets, and future commercial development potential of the system. Following completion May 29, 2026, of a $25 million private placement with legendary mining financier Eric Sprott, which increased his ownership position in MAX Power to 19%, the Company is finalizing plans for an expanded near-term follow-up drill program designed to validate commerciality at the Lawson Complex (refer to May 22, 2026 news release).

MAX Power believes the Lawson Discovery represents more than a subsurface energy discovery - it may provide the foundation for evaluating a new category of integrated energy, cooling, and distributed infrastructure systems tied directly to accelerating global AI demand.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power, commented: “Lawson confirmed far more than just the presence of Natural Hydrogen. It confirmed the potential foundation for a new category of integrated energy and infrastructure development centered around clean, scalable baseload power generation. As artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure growth accelerate globally, pressure on power systems and cooling infrastructure continues to intensify. Our focus is on understanding how all facets of the Lawson system may contribute to future commercialization pathways through technical validation, infrastructure integration, and practical deployment strategy. This MOU is an important step in that direction.”

Mr. Steven Lund, CTO of TerraVolt Energy, commented: “Artificial intelligence infrastructure is rapidly evolving into one of the largest new consumers of electricity and industrial cooling capacity globally. Future AI deployment will increasingly require scalable energy systems capable of supporting resilient, distributed compute infrastructure outside traditional grid constraints. We believe MAX Power’s Lawson Natural Hydrogen system together with associated produced brine waters presents a compelling opportunity to evaluate an integrated model combining clean baseload power generation, advanced cooling infrastructure, and modular AI deployment directly at the source of energy production.”

Innovative, Efficient Use of Brine Waters

Beyond energy generation, the collaboration is evaluating how associated brine waters at the Lawson Complex and other potential Natural Hydrogen deposits being explored by MAX Power in Saskatchewan may support integrated cooling, water treatment, and infrastructure applications for future AI data center systems. The infrastructure framework under evaluation incorporates closed-loop water management concepts designed to recycle and repurpose a substantial portion of operational water requirements while supporting potential long-term industrial and community infrastructure applications.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates globally, rapidly growing power demand and industrial-scale cooling requirements are emerging as two of the largest constraints on future AI infrastructure expansion. Existing electrical grids are facing increasing strain from accelerating compute demand, transmission bottlenecks, rising infrastructure costs, and the significant water requirements associated with large-scale data center operations.

Mr. Keith Lewis, Carbon Neutral Growth Fund, commented: “MAX Power’s Natural Hydrogen and the brine that’s associated with these systems in Saskatchewan creates an opportunity to rethink how AI data centers are powered, cooled, and integrated into local communities. Traditional data center development is raising legitimate questions around grid demand, water consumption, and community impact. Carbon Neutral Growth Fund is focused on helping shape a cleaner, more responsible model that combines renewable power, water recycling and reuse, and meaningful community participation from the beginning.”

AI Infrastructure Development in Saskatchewan

The timing of the collaboration aligns with rapidly accelerating AI infrastructure development activity across Saskatchewan and Canada. Earlier this year, Bell Canada received approval for Canada’s largest proposed data center development in the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, adjoining the Genesis Trend (source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/ai-data-rm-of-sherwood-9.7130417), reflecting growing policy and infrastructure support for sovereign AI compute expansion. As hyperscale AI infrastructure continues scaling globally, long-term access to scalable clean power generation together with sustainable water management and cooling systems is becoming increasingly critical to future data center deployment strategy.

The model being evaluated by MAX Power and TerraVolt is designed around a fundamentally different infrastructure approach whereby modular compute and power systems are deployed directly at the energy source itself. The framework is intended to evaluate whether locally sourced Natural Hydrogen, together with associated produced brine waters, can support integrated distributed power generation and cooling infrastructure for next-generation AI and advanced computing systems. If validated at the Lawson Complex, the model could represent an important evolution in how future AI infrastructure is powered, cooled, and deployed.

Technical Scope of Collaboration

Under the MOU, MAX Power and TerraVolt intend to evaluate:

Integration of Natural Hydrogen production with on-site power generation systems

Utilization of associated Lawson brine waters for cooling, infrastructure, and potential supplemental power-generation applications in tandem with Natural Hydrogen systems

Modular infrastructure systems supporting AI data centers and high-performance computing environments

Hydrogen handling, storage, and power-conversion system

Phased deployment models aligned with demonstrated deliverability and future development milestones

Pilot and demonstration opportunities for integrated Natural Hydrogen-powered infrastructure systems

The parties will also evaluate phased infrastructure concepts capable of scaling alongside future potential Natural Hydrogen development activities, subject to technical validation, engineering studies, regulatory approvals, financing, and future definitive agreements.

Mr. Chad Dorsett, President of EcoTech Building Solutions, commented: “AI data centers require buildings that perform at the same level as the technology they house. EcoTech is focused on delivering resilient, non-combustible, energy-efficient building solutions that support faster construction, stronger thermal performance, and long-term operational reliability. Working alongside MAX Power creates an opportunity to align advanced clean energy infrastructure with the next generation of high-performance AI data-center buildings.”

Modular Natural Hydrogen Power Systems

As part of the collaboration, the parties will evaluate modular Natural Hydrogen-powered infrastructure systems designed to integrate on-site Natural Hydrogen production, continuous baseload power generation, advanced cooling applications, and distributed AI compute infrastructure.

The infrastructure concepts under evaluation are intended to support scalable, dispatchable, and low-emission power solutions suitable for a broad range of mission-critical and energy-intensive applications, including:

AI data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure

Industrial and manufacturing facilities

Strategic infrastructure environments

Remote and off-grid operations

Dual-use military and mission-critical deployment systems



The modular architecture is designed to support phased deployment and scalable expansion tied directly to future drilling success, reservoir evaluation, and demonstrated deliverability from potential future Lawson development activities.

Infrastructure systems being evaluated include modular generating units capable of phased deployment through multiple independent infrastructure modules supporting scalable power expansion over time while maintaining operational resiliency and continuous infrastructure performance.

The collaboration will also evaluate the integration of associated produced brine waters from Lawson into advanced cooling, operational, and water management applications designed to support large-scale AI infrastructure requirements.

In addition, the parties are evaluating advanced infrastructure concepts incorporating low voltage electrical systems, fluid dynamics, water purification technologies, and AI-assisted operational optimization designed to support continuous baseload infrastructure deployment and distributed energy applications.

Alignment With Canada’s Sovereign AI Compute Strategy

In parallel with the MOU, MAX Power and TerraVolt have submitted an application under Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s (“ISED”) Sovereign AI Compute Infrastructure Program as part of the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy.

The submission reflects a shared objective of supporting secure, domestically powered, and infrastructure-resilient AI compute systems in Canada utilizing Canadian energy resources, infrastructure, and innovation.

As MAX Power moves toward confirming what it posits to be the world’s first large-scale Natural Hydrogen system at the Lawson Complex, the collaboration is intended to evaluate whether Saskatchewan and Canada can emerge at the forefront of a new category of integrated energy and AI infrastructure development.

Strategic Development Team

The collaboration between MAX Power, TerraVolt, EcoTech Building Solutions, and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund brings together expertise spanning Natural Hydrogen exploration, AI infrastructure, modular energy systems, sustainable construction, and clean energy development.

Steven Lund, CTO of TerraVolt Energy, LLC, is a technology and infrastructure executive with experience spanning AI-driven systems, advanced computing infrastructure, and high-performance data center deployment. Mr. Lund has held executive leadership roles with Apple, Cisco Systems, and Hewlett Packard and has founded multiple AI and machine-learning focused technology companies supporting artificial intelligence, IoT, cybersecurity, and energy management systems.

Chad Dorsett, President of EcoTech Building Solutions, brings extensive experience in prefabricated construction, advanced building systems, and high-performance infrastructure deployment. EcoTech specializes in energy-efficient, non-combustible building systems supporting industrial, commercial, and AI infrastructure projects.

Keith M. Lewis of Carbon Neutral Growth Fund brings expertise in clean energy strategy, infrastructure partnerships, ESG alignment, and capital formation focused on advancing carbon neutral infrastructure and sustainable industrial development initiatives.

About TerraVolt Energy

TerraVolt Energy, LLC (https://www.terravolt.energy) is an advanced AI infrastructure and distributed energy systems company focused on next-generation data center development, resilient computing infrastructure, and scalable energy solutions. The company is managing and developing a growing power portfolio exceeding 12 GW and develops integrated infrastructure platforms designed to support high-performance computing, sovereign AI deployment, and energy-aware digital infrastructure systems. TerraVolt also evaluates advanced energy generation, optimization, and water management technologies intended to support long-term sustainable infrastructure deployment and operational resiliency.

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power is advancing beyond subsurface discovery toward practical commercialization pathways tied directly to rapidly growing global AI infrastructure demand.

The framework under evaluation introduces a potential long-term monetization pathway whereby Natural Hydrogen systems and associated produced brine waters may support integrated power generation, cooling infrastructure, and distributed compute systems directly at the source of energy production.

If validated, the model could support:

Distributed AI infrastructure deployment

Reduced dependence on large-scale grid expansion

Integrated cooling infrastructure utilizing associated produced brines

Phased infrastructure growth aligned with demonstrated deliverability

Repeatable infrastructure development models across Saskatchewan’s Genesis Trend



If successful, the framework could position Saskatchewan and Canada at the forefront of a new category of integrated Natural Hydrogen-powered infrastructure designed to support the accelerating global buildout of AI and advanced computing systems.





Figure 1 – Lawson Complex 3D Seismic Image





Figure 2 – Genesis Trend





Figure 3 – Drilling Photo from Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E





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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, a Memorandum of Understanding between MAX Power and TerraVolt Energy, LLC, together with EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Developments, to evaluate the integration of Natural Hydrogen, modular power systems, sustainable building infrastructure, and associated produced brine waters from potential future Lawson development into next-generation AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. There are no assurances that this MOU will lead to a definitive agreement between MAX Power and these parties, or that this collaboration will result in the implementation of any contemplated or planned initiatives among the parties. Advancing this collaboration will be dependent upon future success of MAX Power’s exploration programs at Lawson and elsewhere on its permitted land package in Saskatchewan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks, including, but not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with exploration, appraisal and development risks and risks related to the state of financial markets or future commodity and energy prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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