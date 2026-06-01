SPARC AI Strengthens Board with Appointment of Don Hilton as Independent Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) a defence technology company building Overwatch, the GPS denied navigation and targeting acquisition software platform for drones and autonomous systems, today announced the appointment of Don Hilton as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Mr Hilton brings decades of senior financial, commercial, governance and executive leadership experience across major operating businesses, family offices, and investment groups. His career includes senior executive roles with high-profile organizations including the Spotlight Group of Companies, Monsanto Australia, Ecogen Energy, Norwich Union Australia, Prudential-Bache Securities, and Coopers & Lybrand.

A Chartered Accountant and experienced company director, Mr Hilton has advised and led organisations across finance, governance, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, restructuring, investment strategy and business growth. His appointment adds substantial financial discipline, commercial judgement and governance depth to SPARC AI at an important stage in the Company’s development that institutional investors and defense customers expect.

“Strengthening the Board with experienced, independent leadership is an important step in building SPARC AI into a globally recognized technology company said Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer. Don’s appointment reflects our commitment to strong governance, disciplined commercial execution and long-term shareholder value creation.”

About SPARC AI

SPARC AI Inc. is a defense technology company developing the next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for defence drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioural insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform, Overwatch, provides defence operators and commanders with unmatched situational awareness across the connected fleet. The Company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of defence drone intelligence globally.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company’s future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, regulatory approvals, exploration and development activities, commodity prices, environmental risks, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.