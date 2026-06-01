Ealixir Expands Media Presence Through Affaritaliani Regional Publishing Initiative

MIAMI, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, is expanding its presence in the media and communications sector through a strategic partnership with Affaritaliani to oversee both editorial and advertising activities for the Rome and Lazio section of the publication. Founded in 1996, Affaritaliani is one of Italy's leading digital news platforms, covering business, politics, and current affairs with an established national audience. The initiative will commence in June 2026 for an initial term of 24 months, with additional expansion opportunities into other markets, including Milan, currently under evaluation by both parties.

This agreement with Affaritaliani establishes a platform for future expansion opportunities across additional markets and media partnerships while reinforcing Ealixir's broader strategy to expand within the media and communications space. Leveraging the Company's expertise from Ealixir Story and Ealixir Event Launch in digital identity and content curation, the move into online publishing represents a potential expansion of Ealixir’s capabilities in the digital media ecosystem. Affaritaliani reaches approximately 2.2 million unique users each month, generates approximately 7 million page views, and has recorded over 1.4 million readers in a single day at peak traffic moments, underscoring the scale and visibility of the opportunity.

"This agreement with Affaritaliani marks an important step in Ealixir's evolution as we expand beyond digital reputation and further establish our position within the media ecosystem," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "It reflects a natural extension of our capabilities and an opportunity to develop a model that can be replicated across additional markets and publications over time, creating new avenues for growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com .



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Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



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