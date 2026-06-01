Compounding Award Recipients Celebrated at PCCA CONNEXT: Canadian Compounding Conference 2026

LONDON, ONTARIO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA recognized excellence in pharmacy compounding with the presentation of two annual awards during CONNEXT: Canadian Compounding Conference 2026, today in Edmonton, Alberta. The awards celebrate professionals whose daily work strengthens personalized medicine — ensuring patients receive therapies tailored to their needs when commercially available options are not suitable. Award recipients were joined by family, team members and colleagues in celebration of their accomplishments.

Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year: Jody Gilby, BSP

Jody Gilby, BSP, pharmacist and co-owner of Sprucewood Pharmacy & Home Care and The Compounding Corner Pharmacy Lab in Lloydminster, Alberta, was named PCCA’s 2026 Canadian Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. The honor recognizes a pharmacist whose work reflects exceptional standards in patient-centered compounding, ethical practice and sustained leadership.

Gilby is known for her devotion to helping patients access customized medication options close to home, and for supporting collaborative care alongside prescribers and other healthcare professionals.

“Jody’s fierce determination to find answers for unique patient needs has made her a resource for not only her community of patients and prescribers but the compounding community as a whole,” said PCCA Canada General Manager Amanda Cassel. “As a lifelong learner, patient advocate and relationship builder, Jody expertly leverages the resources she has curated to deliver innovative results that impact her patients’ lives. We are proud to honor her achievements with this award.”

Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year: Justine Magnus

Justine Magnus, RPhT, senior compounding technician at Saskatoon Family Pharmacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was named PCCA’s 2026 Canadian Compounding Technician of the Year. This honor spotlights technicians who demonstrate leadership in the pharmacy and help elevate compounding through strong practices, consistent execution and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Magnus takes great pride in her work, driven by a deep curiosity and a commitment to professional growth. She ensures every compound is prepared with precision and care, delivering consistent, custom preparations for her patients.

“Justine is widely respected by her pharmacy team and colleagues for her unwavering commitment to quality and patient care,” Cassel said. “She’s always willing to support her peers and share her experience — a dedication clearly seen through her active involvement in her PCCA Concierge Compounding peer-networking group as well as the pharmacy.”

PCCA CONNEXT brings together a diverse network of Canadian pharmacy professionals to share clinical insights, celebrate collective achievements and navigate the evolving landscape of compounding. A central highlight of the two-day conference is the presentation of these honors, which showcases the remarkable dedication and leadership of individuals who are shaping the industry’s path forward.

“These awards reflect what compounding does best — bringing pharmacists and technicians together to solve real patient problems with individualized care,” Cassel said. “PCCA is proud to recognize these recipients for their leadership and skills. Jody and Justine represent the standard of excellence and patient-first dedication that drive the Canadian compounding community forward.”

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ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for compounding pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education, and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 45 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

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