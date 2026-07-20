PCCA Canada Earns Its First-Ever Great Place to Work® Certification™ During 25th Anniversary Year

LONDON, ONTARIO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA Canada is proud to announce it has earned Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the first time in the company's history. This significant milestone was achieved in PCCA Canada's first year of entering the certification process and coincides with the company celebrating its 25th anniversary of supporting the Canadian pharmacy compounding community.

The award is based entirely on confidential feedback from team members about their workplace experience. Evaluation is conducted by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, through its Trust Index© survey, which measures levels of trust, pride and camaraderie within an organization.

“Earning Great Place to Work Certification on our very first attempt is an incredible honor and a testament to the culture our team has built here in London,” said PCCA Canada Managing Director Amanda Cassel. “PCCA Canada is a close-knit organization where every team member's contribution is visible and valued. This recognition confirms that our focus on trust, mental well-being and professional growth is valued by our team.”

Since its founding in 2001, PCCA Canada has served as a vital resource for personalized medicine, providing proprietary compounding bases, chemicals, equipment and education to pharmacists nationwide. The 25th anniversary highlights a legacy of innovation and community impact that has been fueled by a dedicated team of compounding leaders.

“Our 25-year history in Canada is built on the strength of our people,” Cassel added. “As we look back on our journey and forward to the future, we’re proud to be recognized as a workplace where team members feel empowered to make a difference for the patients and pharmacies we serve every day.”

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at Certified™ workplaces are significantly more likely to look forward to coming to work and report a strong sense of pride in their company’s contributions to the community.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health system pharmacies, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 45 years. PCCA Canada is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026; it was established in 2001 when PCCA leadership acquired a Canadian chemical wholesaler, Wiler Fine Chemical, and built a new PCCA facility in London, Ontario. Learn more at pccarx.ca.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

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