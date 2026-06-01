FrankCrum Acquires Tampa Bay Software and UX Firm Haneke Design

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum has acquired Haneke Design, a Tampa Bay-based leader in software development and user experience design. The move brings together two Tampa Bay companies that have worked together for years, combining Haneke Design's engineering and product design capabilities with FrankCrum's HR platform to expand what they can deliver to small business clients.

The acquisition gives FrankCrum direct access to Haneke Design's engineering talent, product design expertise, project management capabilities, and proven methodologies. The company plans to integrate those resources into its HRIS platform to deliver a customer-centric, intuitive software experience for its PEO clients.

“Haneke Design brings a rare combination of technical excellence, design-forward thinking, and market focus,” said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum. “This partnership is built on years of working together and a deep mutual respect for how each organization approaches innovation, client experience, and long-term relationships.”

“Over the years, Haneke has been instrumental in helping us launch and evolve multiple technology applications where thoughtful design and intuitive user experiences became true differentiators for our business,” said Crum.

Haneke Design has built its practice around human-centered design principles, incorporating AI into its development process to streamline workflows, improve code quality, and reduce time-to-market. The firm has operated in the professional services space for more than 20 years, with a track record of delivering projects on time and on budget.

“Joining FrankCrum allows us to scale our impact in a meaningful way,” said Jody Haneke, CEO of Haneke Design. “From the beginning, both organizations have shared a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering meaningful value to clients. Together with FrankCrum, we can build technology solutions that are sophisticated yet approachable—helping small businesses operate more efficiently while creating a better overall user experience.”

“The acquisition underscores a shared vision: empowering small businesses with tools that are not only powerful, but also intuitive and accessible,” said Crum.

FrankCrum said it plans to incorporate Haneke Design's development practices and AI-enabled workflows into its core platform, aiming to reduce the administrative burden for small business clients.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company provides human resources services, payroll, and workers’ compensation insurance to more than 4,800 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 90,000 people. FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success. Learn more at www.frankcrum.com.

About Haneke Design

For more than 20 years, Haneke Design delivered user-centered solutions for desktop, mobile, and tablet devices as an interactive design and development firm. Haneke Design has worked with some of the world's leading brands and advertising agencies to deliver multi-platform, cross-device campaigns, while helping SMB and enterprise customers mobilize their web applications and web services. The firm has recently been acquired by FrankCrum.

Media Contact:

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing, FrankCrum

Devon Murray

Senior Director of Marketing, FrankCrum

press@frankcrum.com