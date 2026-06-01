T3 Defense to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference on June 3-4

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the “Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that it will participate in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference taking place from June 3-4, 2026.

Menny Shalom, T3 Defense’s CEO, will be speaking with investors in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact their Noble representative or send an email to lena.cati@theequitygroup.com.

DFNS’ main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4 at 2:00 P.M. ET and can be accessed at the following link: https://channelchek.cc/4dnZKXy. A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at http://www.channelchek.com/ for 90 days following the event.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the T3 Defense presentation by visiting the Investors section of the website via https://investors.t3dfns.com/investor-presentation.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity-and resource-constrained and specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations (US):

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 (212) 836-9633