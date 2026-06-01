National Healthcare Properties Provides Business Updates

Growing SHOP Acquisition Pipeline

Addition to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

Presentation at Nareit’s REITweek 2026 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (the “Company”), a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States, today provided the following business updates:

SHOP Acquisitions & Pipeline

The Company currently has signed purchase and sale agreements or non-binding letters of intent for approximately $279 million of SHOP acquisitions with estimated weighted average year-one and year-three cap rates of 8.0% and 9.7%, respectively.

The current pipeline is expected to add 1,214 units to the Company’s existing portfolio of 3,615 units, which predominantly consists of needs-based units. This further capitalizes on the demand for needs-based care observed across the industry, focusing on building a best-in-class portfolio to serve a rapidly growing population of aging Americans. Closing of these acquisitions are subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals as specified in the applicable agreements.

Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes

The Company also announced that its Class A common stock will be added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, effective after the market closes on Friday, June 26, 2026. The Company’s inclusion follows its April 2026 listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and underscores the Company’s continued momentum since becoming publicly traded.

REITweek 2026 Investor Conference

The Company also announced that management will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2026 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 3, 2026 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s presentation will include an April 2026 operating performance update, additional acquisition pipeline details and other updates.

The presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of www.nhpreit.com.

About National Healthcare Properties

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Email: ir@nhpreit.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of SHOP acquisitions, the expected benefits of the SHOP acquisitions, future acquisition opportunities and other statements regarding the Company’s future strategy. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company’s growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company’s ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company’s ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company’s cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cap rates for the Company's acquisition pipeline included in this press release are calculated by dividing the underwritten cash net operating income ("NOI") that the Company aims to achieve (based on preliminary information provided by sellers and certain assumptions applied by the Company) by the total aggregate purchase price, not including certain initial acquisition capital expenditures. The actual stabilized cash NOI yields from the Company's pipeline may not be consistent with the targeted stabilized cash NOI yield range. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.