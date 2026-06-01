First Graphene Ltd. to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

HENDERSON, Western Australia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR; FRA: M11; OTCQB: FGPHF), a Western Australia-based graphene manufacturing company, today announced that Michael Bell, Managing Director and CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4, 2026.

DATE: June 4th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 8th and 9th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Completion of world-first Graphene enhanced concrete roof tiles trial with UK precast partner FP McCann, achieving a 14% CO 2 reduction and a 26% reduction in Cement-to-concrete ratio.

reduction and a 26% reduction in Cement-to-concrete ratio. Acquired Australia based, geotextile coatings manufacturer, Ionic Industries.

Expanded distributor network into Canada and India.





About First Graphene

First Graphene Limited is focused on the development of advanced materials to help industry improve. The Company is a leading supplier of graphitic materials and product formulations with a specific commercial focus on large, high-growth global markets including cement and concrete; composites and plastics; coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE); and energy storage applications.

First Graphene has an established manufacturing platform based on captive and abundant supply of high-purity raw materials, and readily scalable technologies to meet growing market demand. As well as being the world’s leading supplier of its own high performance PureGRAPH® graphene product range, the Company works with multiple industry partners around the world as a supplier of graphitic materials and partner to research, develop, test and facilitate the commercial marketing of a wide range of sector-specific chemical solutions.

First Graphene Ltd is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR), in Germany (FRA:M11) and the United States (OTCQB: FGPHF) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The Company is incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd where it has a strong R&D capability.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Graphene Ltd.

Michael Bell

Managing Director & CEO

+61 4 1111 4433

Michael.Bell@firstgraphene.net

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com