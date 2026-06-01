Clear Street Closes $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced the closing of a $400 million private placement of senior unsecured notes issued by its subsidiary, Clear Street Holdings, LLC. The five-year notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 7.85%.

The notes offering includes a combination of new and existing institutional investors, including Clear Street’s first non-US and corporate note holders, further diversifying the Company’s institutional investor base. The notes were priced at a spread to the relevant U.S. Treasury bond approximately 50 basis points tighter than Clear Street’s previous issuance in September 2025.

Steve Bisgay, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Street, said, “We are pleased to price this offering on meaningfully improved terms, reflecting strong institutional demand and growing confidence in Clear Street’s platform and long-term growth strategy. The quality and diversity of our investor base positions us well as we continue to scale our cloud-native infrastructure across markets.”

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Clear Street LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint lead placement agents on the transaction.

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide.

For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io .

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