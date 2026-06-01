Introducing Evosep Proteomics to Standardize and Scale Proteomics for Research and Drug Development

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evosep announces the launch of Evosep Proteomics, an ecosystem designed to standardize and scale LC-MS–based proteomics for research and pharmaceutical drug development.



Success is materialized through ease of use and simplicity of comprehensive, standardized workflow solutions meeting today’s analytical requirements. The introduction of Evokit™ sample preparation kits and the Evosep™ Lupo™ Sample Preparation System, together with Evosep Eno™, establishes Evosep Proteomics: a unified sample-to-separation platform built for reproducibility, scalability, and AI-ready proteomic insights.

Building on its legacy of standardizing LC separation, Evosep now extends upstream to sample preparation, delivering complete sample-to-separation standardization across proteomics workflows.

Proteomics stands at an inflection point. As biology becomes increasingly data-driven and studies grow in size and complexity, the field requires more than advances in instrumentation — it requires an ecosystem capable of delivering consistent, interoperable, and high-confidence data across workflows and laboratories. Today’s fragmented processes, manual variability, and inconsistent methods continue to limit scale and reproducibility, slowing the translation of proteomic insights into scientific and therapeutic impact.

“To fully realize AI-driven drug development, LC-MS-based proteomics must become standardized. Our users have been asking for scalable proteomics, not only as a reliable analytical tool, but as an AI-ready data foundation for the next generation of drug discovery and development,” says Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep.

Evosep Proteomics addresses this need by delivering consistent proteomic output at scale, creating a robust data foundation that enables reliable AI deployment, faster insight generation, and more confident decision-making across pharmaceutical R&D:

De-risk drug development pipelines: Standardized, low-variance proteomics data that is comparable across studies and sites, supporting faster target discovery, biomarker identification, and AI-driven decisions with greater confidence.

Accelerate New Approach Methodologies (NAMs): Reproducible proteomics readouts that strengthen non-animal, mechanism-based safety and efficacy assessments, enabling earlier candidate de-risking and improved translational reliability.

Enable Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) applications: Consistent sample-to-separation workflows that support detection of subtle protein signatures over time, improving longitudinal monitoring and treatment response assessment in translational and clinical studies.

In both preclinical and clinical research, teams face increasing pressure to make faster, more confident decisions, yet critical biological insights often remain obscured by workflow variability and inconsistent data. LC-MS-based proteomics can reveal this hidden biology, enabling biomarker discovery and patient stratification, but only when data is reliable and comparable across studies, instruments, operators, and sites.

Designed for Pharmaceutical Workflows

A key bottleneck in proteomics lies upstream. Despite advances in mass spectrometry, variability in sample preparation continues to limit data quality, comparability, and scalability, reducing confidence in downstream decisions and AI applications.

Evosep Proteomics addresses this by standardizing pre-analytical workflows:

Evosep Lupo™: A dedicated platform that minimizes manual steps, reduces variability, and eliminates protocol drift, ensuring consistent sample inputs.

Evokit™ sample preparation kits: Standardized kits with traceability and reproducible performance, delivering consistent MS-ready samples on Evotips.

Workflow integration: Seamless integration with Evosep One and Evosep Eno systems enables scalable, reliable proteomics for multi-site pharmaceutical environments.

At launch, Evosep Proteomics includes Evokit Digest and Evokit QC kits. Built-in quality controls, consumable tracking, and workflow traceability support long-term studies, regulated environments, and translational research.

With Evosep Proteomics, Evosep delivers scalable, unbiased proteomics at a target cost of approximately $10 per sample, making high-quality, reproducible proteomics accessible for routine use in research, biomarker discovery, and large-scale drug development.

For more information, please call +45 2633 2021, e-mail info@evosep.com, or visit evosep.com

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than today’s alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at evosep.com .

The Evosep Eno is for General Laboratory Use.



Figure One: Evokit, Evosep Lupo, Evotip, Evosep Eno forms Evosep Proteomics - a unified sample-

to-separation platform built for reproducibility, scalability, and AI-ready proteomic insights.

Media Contact Information:

Christian Ravnsborg

+ 45 26 33 20 21

cr@evosep.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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