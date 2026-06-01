T3 Defense Subsidiary Rimon Advances Delivery of Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Launcher Platforms for Elbit Systems' Active Defense Division

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. ("Rimon"), has made significant progress in the manufacturing and delivery of mobile operational systems developed for the Active Defense Division of IMI Systems (Elbit Group).

In response to the urgent operational need for rapid, mobile solutions against the growing drone threat, Rimon is currently completing the manufacturing and supply of advanced interceptor system platform - integrating independent energy management, active climate control, and a stabilized sensor array within a high-trafficability trailer configuration, enabling rapid deployment and sustained operations without reliance on fixed infrastructure.





Rimon, one of Israel's pioneering manufacturers of mobile command trailers and operational staging platforms, is responsible for the full architecture, engineering, and manufacturing of the purpose-built systems for the Active Defense Division. Following the successful delivery of the first operational unit, Rimon is now executing the delivery sequence for the remaining systems.

"The threat environment on Israel's northern front has fundamentally changed the way ground forces operate," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. "Drones are no longer a future consideration, but a daily operational reality, and the ability to deploy counter-drone capabilities rapidly and reliably in the field is now decisive. The systems Rimon has engineered for this program are exactly that kind of solution: fully self-contained, field-ready platforms that put advanced aerial defense technology exactly where it needs to be, when it needs to be there. Rimon's ability to take a complex operational requirement and deliver a finished, mission-ready system entirely in-house is what makes this possible."

This program is designed to provide a rapid, mobile response to aerial threats facing IDF forces, with Rimon serving as the systems integrator responsible for translating complex operational requirements into fielded, mission-ready platforms. Rimon's engineering approach consolidates energy solutions, climate infrastructure, sensor staging, and tactical mobility into a single deployable unit, that enable defense operators to establish and redeploy counter-drone capabilities quickly across dynamic front-line environments.

About Rimon

Rimon is a bespoke engineering and systems integration company that develops mission-ready infrastructure platforms for defense, homeland security, and emergency response operations. The company imports, distributes, and upgrades mobile power systems, elevated sensor masts, and builds integrated mission vehicles that support surveillance, communications, and command systems operating in environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable. By engineering systems around real operational requirements, Rimon enables critical technologies to be deployed rapidly and operate reliably in demanding field conditions.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to defense program funding and timing, dependence on government contracts and defense OEM relationships, manufacturing execution risks, and integration of acquired businesses. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact:

T3 Defense Inc.

575 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10017

contact@t3dfns.com

www.t3dfns.com

Rimon Inc.

Chen Ganzer

chen.ganzer@rimon1.com

Investor Relations (US)

Lena Cati

Lena.Cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

Val.Ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f97b723-1ebc-40f9-8cfa-f21e14d9862a