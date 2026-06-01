Byline Bank Provides $26.5 Million Construction Loan for Industrial Development on Florida’s Space Coast

CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG) is pleased to announce it has provided a $26.5 million construction loan for the development of NASA Causeway Logistics Center, a new Class A industrial project in Titusville, Florida, positioned near Kennedy Space Center, within the broader Space Coast logistics corridor.

Developed by Stotan Industrial in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners, the project will feature two state-of-the-art logistics buildings totaling approximately 306,980 square feet on a 28.6-acre site within the established Vector Space Business Park.

Located adjacent to the intersection of US-1 and the NASA Causeway, the development offers convenient access to Kennedy Space Center, Port Canaveral, Interstate 95, State Road 528 and Melbourne Orlando International Airport. The project is designed to accommodate a broad range of uses, including warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, and aerospace-related activities, supported by the region’s expanding industrial and logistics activity.

NASA Causeway Logistics Center will include a 215,460-square-foot Building A, and a 91,520-square-foot Building B. The facilities will feature 32-foot clear heights, up to 85 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, more than 300 auto parking spaces, and 55 trailer parking stalls. Construction is expected to begin immediately, with delivery anticipated in the second quarter of 2027.

“This was a deal in which understanding the submarket really mattered,” said Sarah Hunter, Senior Vice President of BCREG. “The team spent considerable time and due diligence evaluating the supply and demand dynamics along the Space Coast and came away with deep confidence in both the location and the long-term need for newer industrial products in the area.”

Industrial activity along Florida’s Space Coast continues to expand as aerospace investment, advanced manufacturing and port-related operations drive demand for newer warehouse and logistics space. NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and Embraer are among the regional employers and operators contributing to the area’s long-term growth.

“NASA Causeway Logistics Center stands out because of its location, access and flexibility,” said Matt Robertson, Senior Vice President of BCREG. “The project is well positioned to fill a gap in the market where there is still relatively limited Class A inventory and serve a variety of users looking for modern industrial space.”

Financing was led by Byline Bank team members Sarah Hunter, Mason Tittle, Matt Smith, Matt Robertson and Eric Estela. The transaction also marks a new client relationship for Byline Bank with both Stotan Industrial and CrossHarbor Capital Partners.

About Byline Commercial Real Estate Group

Byline’s Commercial Real Estate Group (BCREG), headquartered in Chicago, provides first mortgage construction, bridge and permanent loans secured by properties in the Chicagoland area as well as nationwide for Tier One customers. Since 2014, BCREG has closed $3 billion in commitments for its target market, focusing on multifamily (including student housing and active adult), industrial, self-storage and retail properties.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

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