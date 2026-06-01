MDA Expands 2026 Engage Symposium Series, Bringing the Neuromuscular Community Together in Four U.S. Cities

New York, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced its 2026 MDA Engage Symposium series, bringing free, in-person educational and community-building events to four cities across the country. Designed to unite people and families living with neuromuscular disease, the 2026 symposiums, held in collaboration with MDA Care Centers, will take place in:

Hershey, PA – July 18, Hershey Lodge with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center – Agenda Welcome remarks by Dr. Mansoureh Mamarabadi, MDA Care Center Director, Penn State Health Keynote Speakers, Dr. Xiaowei Su, Penn State Health and Dr. John Brandsema, MDA Care Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

– July 18, Hershey Lodge with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center – Agenda Chicago, IL – September 25–26, The Westin Chicago Lombard Hotel – Agenda Keynote Speaker, Mindy Henderson, MDA’s VP, Disability Outreach and Empowerment

– September 25–26, The Westin Chicago Lombard Hotel – Agenda Dallas, TX – October 23–24, Renaissance Dallas Hotel – Agenda Keynote Speaker, Lily Sander, MDA National Ambassador

– October 23–24, Renaissance Dallas Hotel – Agenda Stanford, CA – November 7, Stanford Medicine with Li Ka Shing Learning and Knowledge Center – Agenda to come Keynote Speaker, Dr. John W. Day, MDA Care Center Director & MDA Medical Advisor, Stanford Medicine

– November 7, Stanford Medicine with Li Ka Shing Learning and Knowledge Center – Agenda to come

Each MDA Engage Symposium’s are free and open to people living with neuromuscular conditions, as well as caregivers. Clinicians and affiliated healthcare providers from the MDA Care Center Network will participate in the presentations. Building on the momentum of the last 75 years, MDA’s 2026 Engage Symposium series reflects the organization’s commitment to strengthening community in order to accelerate research breakthroughs, advance multidisciplinary care, and share resources and support.

“Bringing the neuromuscular community together for education, connection, and empowerment is central to MDA’s mission,” said Nora Capocci, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Services, MDA. “The 2026 MDA Engage Symposiums will provide families with direct access to leading experts, cutting-edge information, and meaningful peer connection—ensuring no one navigates their care experience alone.”

What to Expect in 2026

The 2026 MDA Engage Symposiums will feature:

Breakthrough updates in gene therapy, precision medicine, and clinical trials

Innovations in pulmonary and cardiac care

Advances in adaptive equipment and assistive technology

Nutrition and wellness strategies for neuromuscular disease

Transition-to-adulthood guidance and independent living tools

Caregiver resources and peer-to-peer connection

Advocacy training and policy updates shaping access to care

Each event will include expert-led panels, disease-specific breakout sessions, Q&A opportunities, and a community networking reception designed to foster lasting relationships.

“The MDA Engage Symposium is where science meets lived experience,” said Mindy Henderson, Vice President, Disability Outreach and Empowerment, MDA, and Editor-in-Chief of Quest Media. “As someone living with spinal muscular atrophy, I know how powerful it is to connect with other people who understand your journey. These events transform information into action and community into momentum.”

Watch the video here.

Registration and Travel Support

Registration for each 2026 MDA Engage Symposium is free, and families may apply for travel assistance. Attendees must join MDA at no cost to participate.

Sponsors and Partners

Empowerment Sponsors: Amgen, BridgeBio, Novartis, Amgen

Amgen, BridgeBio, Novartis, Amgen Champion Sponsors: argenx, Biogen, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Dyne Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Sarepta Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, Upsher-Smith Laboratories

argenx, Biogen, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Dyne Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Sarepta Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, Upsher-Smith Laboratories Media Partners: Bionews, ALS News Today, Myasthenia Gravis News Today, Muscular Dystrophy News Today, SMA News Today

Media inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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