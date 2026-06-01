MedCerts and Pace AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Healthcare Careers Through AI-Powered Training

LIVONIA, Mich. and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts , a leading online provider of allied health and IT certification training, and a Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) portfolio company, and Pace AI today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate access to healthcare career pathways through personalized AI learning support for adult learners.

The partnership brings together MedCerts’ industry-recognized allied health training programs and Pace AI's personalized AI tutoring to provide real-time guidance that meets learners where they are, removing barriers and creating structured pathways into healthcare careers. Through this partnership, graduates of GED Testing Service – administrator of the official GED® test, the most widely recognized high school equivalency credential in the United States – will be the first in the country to access AI-powered healthcare certification training with MedCerts, creating a direct and supported pathway from high school diploma to healthcare training and employment. GED Testing Service has supported more than 20 million graduates to date and serves nearly 200,000 GED graduates each year who earn the credential as a springboard for continued education and career advancement.

Adult learners across the United States are eager to enter healthcare careers, but too often face barriers that prevent them from successfully starting or completing training, including language skills, financial access, and sustained learning support. At the same time, the U.S. healthcare system is experiencing an acute shortage of healthcare workers, with hospitals and care providers struggling to meet rising patient demand and maintain adequate staffing levels.

“This collaboration reflects what the healthcare labor market urgently needs,” said Todd Goldthwaite, Managing Director at Stride, Inc. “Solving workforce shortages requires more than expanding the number of training seats. It requires providing students with the support to persist, complete and transition into the roles healthcare systems are actively struggling to fill.”

“We started Pace AI with a mission to build AI focused on adult learners to unlock economic opportunity for adult learners, from the GED graduate balancing work and family to the English language learner building new skills, to the reentry learner rebuilding their career path,” said Victoria Pu, CEO of Pace AI. “What unites them is not a lack of ability, drive, or desire—but a lack of support. That is what we are solving for.”

Healthcare workforce demand continues to outpace supply, with hundreds of thousands of allied health roles projected to be added over the next decade. However, traditional education and training models have not evolved to support the scale or diversity of today’s adult learner population.

With this launch, Pace AI’s AI Tutors will be embedded inside foundational courses across eight of MedCerts’ most in-demand healthcare programs—including Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Assistant, Electronic Health Records Specialist, and Reimbursement Specialist—roles that represent critical entry points into the healthcare workforce.

For GED Testing Service, the partnership extends the value of the GED credential into a defined next step toward healthcare employment.

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of adults earn their GED credential with the goal of building a better future,” said CT Turner, President and CEO of GED Testing Service. “What has often been missing is a direct, supported pathway forward. This partnership creates that bridge into healthcare careers where demand is strong and opportunity is real.”

MedCerts, Pace AI, and GED Testing Service will jointly track learner persistence, completion, and credential attainment throughout 2026, with plans to expand into additional training programs and employer- and workforce-board-sponsored training cohorts.

Together, the partnership establishes a powerful model for workforce transformation, strengthening healthcare talent pipelines, addressing critical labor shortages, and expanding economic mobility for millions of adult learners across the United States.

For more information about this partnership, please visit: ged.medcerts.com

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc . , a leader in online education. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com

About Pace AI

Pace AI builds AI specifically to advance ESL, GED, and nontraditional learners onto high-quality career pathways and continuing education. The company develops personalized AI Tutors that support adult learners throughout their learning journey, delivering real-time guidance that meets learners at different levels and in 250+ languages—helping learners build skills, stay engaged, and progress toward credential and career goals. By improving confidence, retention, and completion, Pace AI helps learners overcome barriers to advancement while unlocking economic mobility and strengthening outcomes for families and communities. Learn more at paceapp.ai .

About GED Testing Service

GED Testing Service administers the official GED® test, the most widely recognized high school equivalency credential in the United States. The GED program provides adults who did not complete high school the opportunity to demonstrate high school-level academic skills and earn a credential that is accepted by employers, colleges, and universities nationwide, as well as workforce programs across the country. Each year, hundreds of thousands of adults pursue the GED credential, which serves as a critical foundation for continued education, career advancement, and economic mobility. Learn more at ged.com.

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