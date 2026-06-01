Lilly’s Cancer Bombshell Sparks Hunt for the Next Oncology Stock Set to Explode

DENVER, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com ) – Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has once again captured the attention of the oncology community after reporting remarkably strong Phase 3 results for Retevmo (selpercatinib) in early-stage RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

The LIBRETTO-432 study demonstrated an 83% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death versus placebo, potentially establishing Retevmo as a new standard of care in the adjuvant setting. The data were selected for presentation during the prestigious Plenary Session at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting and will be simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For investors, the significance extends far beyond Lilly alone.

The results reinforce a growing trend across oncology: precision medicine, biomarker-driven therapies, and targeted treatments continue producing some of the most dramatic outcomes in cancer care. As Wall Street digests Lilly's success, attention is increasingly shifting toward other companies with significant Phase 2 and Phase 3 oncology catalysts on the horizon.

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Eli Lilly: Raising the Oncology Standard

The LIBRETTO-432 trial enrolled patients with Stage IB-IIIA RET fusion-positive NSCLC following surgery or radiation.

Key findings included:

83% reduction in recurrence or death risk

92% event-free survival rate at 24 months versus 61% for placebo

Strong consistency across patient subgroups

Favorable safety profile generally consistent with prior studies

The results further validate RET as a critical biomarker alongside EGFR and ALK mutations in lung cancer and could accelerate adoption of comprehensive genomic testing across all stages of disease.

NeOnc Technologies

Among smaller-cap oncology companies, NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) continues attracting investor attention due to multiple upcoming clinical catalysts focused on difficult-to-treat brain cancers.

Management recently highlighted several near-term milestones, including:

Interim NEO100 data expected in the coming months

FDA discussions regarding a potential registrational Phase 2 pathway for NEO212

Ongoing development programs targeting central nervous system malignancies

The company has also reported insider purchases by senior leadership ahead of these anticipated milestones, often viewed by investors as a signal of management confidence. Recent updates indicate NTHI remains focused on advancing therapies for glioblastoma and other aggressive CNS cancers, with a delivery technology designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier.

Olema Pharmaceuticals

Breast cancer remains one of the largest oncology markets globally, and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) is advancing multiple clinical programs aimed at hormone receptor-positive disease.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Initial clinical data from OP-3136

Ongoing Phase 3 OPERA-02 study

Continued advancement of palazestrant across multiple late-stage programs

With multiple shots on goal and Phase 3 studies underway, Olema remains firmly on many biotech investors' watchlists heading into the second half of 2026.

Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) remains a major oncology player with several important development programs moving through late-stage testing.

At ASCO 2026, the company is presenting updates across:

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Multiple next-generation targeted therapies

Investors continue monitoring Pfizer's ability to expand existing oncology franchises while advancing new precision medicine candidates through development.

Why Oncology Catalysts Matter More Than Ever

Lilly's LIBRETTO-432 success serves as another reminder that breakthrough clinical data can dramatically reshape treatment standards, regulatory pathways, and company valuations.

As precision oncology continues evolving, companies with meaningful Phase 2 and Phase 3 readouts may attract increasing investor attention throughout 2026.

While clinical development always carries substantial risk, upcoming data from companies including Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:NTHI), Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are expected to remain firmly on investors' radar as the oncology catalyst calendar unfolds.

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