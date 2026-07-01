Wall Street is Watching These Biotechs

DENVER, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- Three emerging biotechnology companies—Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF), NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI), and PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ: ELAB) through its NorthStrive Biosciences subsidiary, are pursuing a distinct therapeutic strategy, the common theme is execution. Clinical data, regulatory milestones, AI-assisted discovery platforms, and expanding development pipelines are creating a steady stream of catalysts that investors will be watching closely during the second half of 2026.

Can-Fite BioPharma Reports Encouraging Pancreatic Cancer Survival Data While Preparing Next Clinical Stage

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF) announced that its Phase 2a study evaluating Namodenoson in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma achieved its primary safety endpoint while demonstrating durable survival outcomes in heavily pretreated patients. The study enrolled 20 patients who had progressed following standard therapies, with most receiving Namodenoson as third-line treatment.

Updated follow-up showed encouraging outcomes among evaluable third-line patients, including median overall survival exceeding five months, nearly two-thirds surviving at least five months, and durable disease control extending beyond seven months in certain cases. Particularly notable was one second-line patient who remains alive more than 18 months after initiating therapy, representing the longest survivor in the study.

The findings reinforce the favorable safety profile previously observed with Namodenoson while supporting further investigation into combination treatment strategies. Based on the clinical observations and recently published preclinical research demonstrating enhanced chemotherapy activity through multiple tumor-resistance pathways, Can-Fite plans to advance Namodenoson into a Phase 2b combination study with chemotherapy.

The company's broader pipeline continues to mature simultaneously. Beyond pancreatic cancer, Namodenoson is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for advanced liver cancer and a Phase 2b trial in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), giving investors multiple clinical readouts to monitor over the coming quarters.

NeOnc Technologies Approaches Major Clinical Catalyst While Expanding Global Regulatory Footprint

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI) is entering what could become one of its most catalyst-rich periods as investors await topline Phase 2a data from the fully enrolled NEO100-01 study, expected by the end of July. NEO100 has already received FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations, providing regulatory advantages as development progresses.

The company continues emphasizing that future FDA interactions will depend upon forthcoming clinical data and that regulatory decisions remain subject to independent FDA review based on the totality of evidence. With the Phase 2a dataset approaching, investors will be watching closely for efficacy, safety, and guidance regarding potential future regulatory pathways.

NeOnc has also expanded internationally after receiving a second Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, allowing additional clinical protocols evaluating NEO100 for recurrent high-grade gliomas across adult and pediatric development programs. The authorization complements the company's earlier UAE approval for NEO212, broadening its international clinical presence.

Investor attention has also focused on insider activity and institutional ownership. According to SEC filings, Chairman, President and CEO Amir Heshmatpour recently invested more than $500,000 through open-market purchases, with insider buying approaching $1 million over the past year. Meanwhile, institutional ownership has expanded, with public filings identifying firms including Bank of America, State Street, and Barclays among shareholders. Combined with access to previously disclosed financing facilities and multiple anticipated regulatory milestones during 2026, NeOnc remains a closely watched emerging CNS oncology company.

PMGC Holdings Advances AI Drug Discovery Through NorthStrive Biosciences Partnership

PMGC Holdings (NASDAQ: ELAB) announced positive Phase III results from the AI-driven drug discovery collaboration between its subsidiary NorthStrive Biosciences and Yuva Biosciences, highlighting how artificial intelligence is increasingly accelerating early-stage therapeutic discovery.

Using Yuva's proprietary MitoNova™ AI platform, researchers identified several small-molecule candidates that were subsequently validated in primary human skeletal muscle cells. Four compounds demonstrated statistically significant increases in ANT1, a mitochondrial protein that plays an important role in skeletal muscle energy metabolism and represents a potential target for preserving muscle health.

Multiple compounds demonstrated meaningful dose-dependent activity, with several producing ANT1 increases approaching 50%. Based on those findings, Yuva recommended advancing the candidates into more sophisticated skeletal muscle models to further validate biological activity before future development decisions.

The collaboration supports NorthStrive's broader strategy surrounding EL-22, its lead therapeutic program focused on preserving muscle mass during treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists and other weight-loss therapies. As GLP-1 medications continue expanding globally, muscle preservation has emerged as an increasingly important area of pharmaceutical research, making AI-assisted target discovery an area of growing industry interest.

Market Perspective

Biotechnology investors continue gravitating toward companies capable of generating multiple value-driving catalysts rather than relying on a single development event. Across these three companies, the upcoming months feature a combination of clinical data releases, regulatory milestones, AI-assisted drug discovery advances, and pipeline expansion.

While clinical development always carries significant risk, continued progress in oncology, metabolic disease, and AI-enabled therapeutics illustrates how emerging biotechnology companies are increasingly combining precision medicine, artificial intelligence, and innovative regulatory strategies to pursue new opportunities across some of medicine's most challenging diseases.

Sources

Can-Fite BioPharma: https://www.canfite.com

Can-Fite SEC Filings: https://www.sec.gov

NeOnc Technologies: https://www.neonc.com

NeOnc SEC Filings (Insider Transactions): https://www.sec.gov

U.S. Food & Drug Administration – Orphan Drug Program: https://www.fda.gov

PMGC Holdings: https://www.pmgcholdings.com

NorthStrive Biosciences: https://www.northstrivebio.com

Yuva Biosciences: https://www.yuvabio.com

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