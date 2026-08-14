These Biotech Breakouts and Squeeze Setups Could Be Just Getting Started

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- Today’s stock market coverage illustrates two very different kinds of momentum. NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI), MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH), and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) are fundamentally driven healthcare stories, where clinical data, regulatory decisions, diagnostics adoption and cash runway determine whether today's enthusiasm can become a durable rerating, while Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) is a structure-sensitive short squeeze.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings: Phase 2a Data Put NEO100 at the Center of the Story

NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI) is the clear fundamental headline among this group. The company’s NEO100 Phase 2a readout produced a 48.9% six-month progression-free survival rate versus a pre-specified 20% historical benchmark, with p=0.0047 and median overall survival of 26.09 months.

The importance of the result is not simply that NEO100 met its endpoint. It dramatically exceeded the historical benchmark in a difficult population of patients with recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. NeOnc reported overall survival of 86.7% at six months, 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months, while five of 24 patients remained on treatment at the topline cutoff.

The durability data may be particularly interesting. One patient had remained progression-free for approximately 19 months, giving investors something beyond a short-lived response signal to consider. NEO100 is also administered intranasally, potentially allowing treatment at home rather than requiring conventional infusion-center administration.

There are obvious caveats. This was a 24-patient, open-label Phase 2a study, so the data cannot establish efficacy in a larger population by themselves. The 48.9% PFS figure is encouraging, but the next test is whether the signal survives a larger and appropriately controlled registrational study.

That is precisely why the company's next regulatory move could be as important as the clinical readout itself. NeOnc says it plans to request a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss the registrational path for NEO100. The program already carries FDA Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

The bigger investor question is whether NEO100 can eventually validate something larger than a single drug. NeOnc's intranasal approach is designed around nose-to-brain delivery, potentially addressing one of the biggest obstacles in CNS drug development: getting therapeutics to the brain. If clinical validation continues, the delivery technology could eventually have value beyond NEO100.

That broader platform argument is strengthened by NeOnc's second clinical program, NEO212, which has completed Phase 1 and established a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg. The company therefore enters this next stage with two clinical programs rather than a single binary asset.

The stock's setup is also attracting traders. Reported short interest has been significant relative to trading volume, while the shares had been trading dramatically below the analyst targets previously published by Alliance Global Partners, BTIG and Maxim Group. Those targets were established before the successful Phase 2a readout, making the coming regulatory discussion a potentially important valuation test.

The fundamental story has therefore changed. NTHI is no longer waiting to find out whether NEO100 can generate a meaningful clinical signal. It has one. The market now has to decide how much that signal is worth, and whether NEO100 can become the lead validation event for a broader CNS drug-development and delivery platform.

MDxHealth: Revenue Rebounds as Management Bets on a Stronger Second Half

MDxHealth (NASDAQ: MDXH) entered Friday with a substantially different story from the early-stage biotech names: this is a diagnostics company attempting to convert operational restructuring and the ExoDx acquisition into renewed growth. Q2 revenue from continuing operations reached $27.2 million, up 16% year over year and 14% sequentially, representing the company's largest sequential revenue increase.

Gross profit rose 11% to $17.9 million, although gross margin slipped to 65.7% because of the changing mix between tissue-based and liquid-biopsy testing. The company still posted a $9.5 million net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, so this is a recovery story rather than a profitability story today.

Management nevertheless maintained full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million and continues to target a return to positive adjusted EBITDA as it exits 2026. Management expects Q3 and Q4 revenue to accelerate, although seasonal factors could create some volatility.

One of the more important developments is the recovery in tissue-based testing after sales-force restructuring and the integration of ExoDx. MDxHealth says tissue-testing volumes increased by more than 1,400 tests sequentially. The company is also positioning future AI initiatives and the Oxford PROTECT study as additional potential catalysts.

The catch is capital. MDxHealth completed a $20 million financing in August, while Q2 losses remained substantial. Investors are therefore watching whether the renewed revenue trajectory can translate into operating leverage before the company needs additional capital.

Onfolio Holdings: Tiny Float, Strategic Deals and a Market Built for Explosive Moves

Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ: ONFO) is attracting attention for a completely different reason: the company's earnings catalyst is colliding with an extraordinarily compressed share structure. Onfolio reported Q2 results Thursday, while Friday's trading is being amplified by the company's recent 1-for-50 reverse stock split, which reduced the common share count from roughly 42 million to approximately 850,000.

That structure can create violent price movements, as reports note that short interest was approximately 46% of shares outstanding. With such a small post-split share base, relatively modest buying pressure can produce disproportionately large percentage moves.

The underlying corporate strategy is also changing. Onfolio has been pursuing acquisitions of cash-generative online businesses and has announced plans to target acquisitions producing roughly $5 million-$10 million of EBITDA. Earlier disclosures also described a $100 million equity facility intended to provide acquisition capital.

Onfolio has also been exploring strategic alternatives, adding another layer of uncertainty and potential optionality, to the story. The market is therefore not simply trading quarterly earnings; it is trading the possibility of a much smaller share count, acquisition-driven growth and a company attempting to reposition its portfolio around profitable digital businesses.

The risk is obvious: a tiny float works in both directions, and financing-dependent acquisition strategies can create dilution. But for momentum traders, ONFO currently has the ingredients for extreme volatility: earnings, strategic restructuring, a tiny post-split share base and elevated short interest.

Capricor Therapeutics: FDA Setback Meets a Potentially New Approval Strategy

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) may be one of the most complicated stories in Friday's biotech tape. The company reported Q2 results with approximately $237.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, but also reported a $40.7 million quarterly net loss.

The central issue remains Deramiocel and the FDA. On July 29, the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 3-9 against whether the available evidence provided substantial evidence of effectiveness for Deramiocel in treating cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The vote was advisory rather than binding.

Capricor is now attempting to reshape the regulatory narrative around the upper-limb function endpoint from HOPE-3, which was statistically significant at p=0.029 and has now been published in The Lancet. CEO Linda Marbán said, “Our priority is, and always has been, to get Deramiocel to the patients and families living with Duchenne who need it most.”

The company also disclosed that the FDA conducted a July BIMO inspection and issued a Form 483 with one observation; Capricor has responded and is awaiting feedback. Meanwhile, its San Diego GMP manufacturing facility is operational, giving the company commercial infrastructure if it ultimately secures approval.

The result is a high-stakes regulatory pivot rather than a dead clinical story. Capricor has substantial cash, peer-reviewed Phase 3 data and a long-term safety database, but the FDA pathway has become less straightforward and the company has paused unrelated pipeline work while it concentrates resources on Deramiocel.

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