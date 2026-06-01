HHM Hotels Strengthens Executive Leadership with Promotion of Two Managing Partners

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHM Hotels today announced the promotion of Shawn Tuli and Dani Elhachem to Managing Partner, each in addition to their respective and continuing roles as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This leadership evolution formalizes a structure that integrates operational excellence and investment discipline at the highest level, under the continued direction of Naveen Kakarla, President & CEO.

In these newly expanded roles, Elhachem and Tuli will ensure that HHM Hotels continues its focus on the quality and development of its leadership team and overall capabilities, a shared fate mentality with owners, and its growing reputation for consistent and industry-leading results. Among their priorities are a continued investment in revenue generation and distribution, lifestyle execution, restaurants and bars, and technology-enabled platforms to drive margins and scalability across the platform.

"Our founding partners established the Managing Partner designation to represent a shift from functional leadership to shared stewardship and long-term accountability for the success of our company, our team, and our owners," said Kakarla. "I have worked alongside Shawn and Dani for decades, and their elevation is both natural and well-deserved. I have no doubt in their ability and focus on building the specific teams, systems, and capabilities that are required to maintain our growth and outperform on behalf of our owners."

Tuli has been the primary architect of HHM Hotels’ growth strategy for over a dozen years. His leadership has been instrumental in building the firm's joint venture investment and asset management platforms, as well as securing key financial investors. In his expanded role, he will continue to drive growth strategy while increasing focus on fostering a robust culture that supports operators, corporate service teams, and owners.

Elhachem is the driving force and lead architect of HHM Hotels’ operating platform, which remains a competitive advantage within the industry. He has successfully scaled critical departments within the business, including luxury and lifestyle, distribution and commercial, and strategic operations (to better support our owners and operators). His owner-centric model ensures that operational excellence remains at the core of HHM Hotels while never losing sight of the valued team members who drive these outcomes and the company’s reputation.

“As Managing Partners, Tuli and Elhachem will now work alongside me to guide our company’s overall strategy and culture at HHM Hotels,” Kakarla added, “We will push each other to maintain our continued and unrelenting focus on driving value for our owners and on improving opportunities for our associates.”

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates a portfolio of resorts and full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in major hospitality markets from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners, including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

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