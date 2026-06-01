The Kingsley Condominium Selects Maxwell-Kates, Inc. as Managing Agent of Record

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell-Kates Inc., an Associa® Company and the leading real estate management company in NYC, has been selected by The Kingsley Condominium as its managing agent of record following an extensive review process.

Located at 400 East 70th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, The Kingsley Condominium is a 40-story luxury residential high-rise featuring 210 residences. The community offers a broad suite of amenities, including a 24-hour doorman and concierge, live-in resident manager, fitness center, roof deck with panoramic city views, storage facilities, bicycle room, laundry room and a privately owned public space on the ground floor.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Kingsley to the Maxwell-Kates family of managed properties,” said Andy Marks, executive vice president of new business and client success for Maxwell-Kates Inc. “With an engaged board, a devoted staff, and exceptional amenities in a neighborhood where we already maintain a strong presence, The Kingsley is exactly the kind of community we serve best.”

Maxwell-Kates’ appointment reflects its continued growth across New York City and its reputation for delivering responsive, hands-on management to condominium and cooperative communities throughout Manhattan and the other boroughs.

“Following a thorough selection process, we’re excited to partner with a property management firm that brings deep experience, proven expertise and a longstanding track record of service excellence managing New York City condominiums like The Kingsley,” said Michael Schwartz, President of the Board of Managers. “From the beginning, their team demonstrated a level of knowledge, responsiveness and professionalism that clearly distinguished them, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Maxwell-Kates.”

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com

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