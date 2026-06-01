National Advertising Division Finds Certain Spectrum Home Internet “Free Internet Forever” Claims Supported; Recommends Material Terms be Disclosed 

New York, NY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found the Charter Communications, Inc. d/b/a Spectrum claim that “Spectrum customers will receive free high-speed internet forever, with the purchase and maintenance of four mobile lines” supported, but recommended that Spectrum modify certain advertising for its Spectrum Home Internet “Free Internet Forever” offer to clearly and conspicuously disclose material terms of the offer.

AT&T and Spectrum compete in the home internet and wireless services markets. AT&T challenged Spectrum’s claims that consumers can receive free high-speed internet forever by obtaining four mobile lines with Spectrum. The challenged claim appears in a television commercial and on the Spectrum website.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) determined that Spectrum’s claim that consumers receive free internet service forever with qualifying mobile service was supported because consumers pay the same price for mobile service whether or not they receive the free internet offer.

NAD determined, however, that claims that a service is offered for “free” require clear and conspicuous disclosure of material terms necessary for consumers to understand the nature of the advertised bargain.

NAD recommended that Spectrum clearly and conspicuously disclose, either in the main claim or through a prominent disclosure in close proximity to the offer, that eligibility for the “Free Internet Forever” offer requires four qualifying Spectrum Mobile lines, some of which must be switched, transferred, or ported from another carrier, and that a one-time installation charge and other fees may apply.

In addition, NAD recommended that, to the extent Spectrum’s advertising does not otherwise disclose the remaining material terms and conditions of the offer, Spectrum clearly and prominently direct consumers to a readily accessible source where those terms are available.

In its advertiser statement, Spectrum stated that it “will comply with NAD’s decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and create fair competition for business.