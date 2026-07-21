National Advertising Division Finds Force Factor’s “#1” Beets Claims Supported, Recommends Disclosure Modification

New York, NY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track Swift challenge brought by Human Power of N Company (Humann), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that Force Factor Brands LLC substantiated its claims that Total Beets® is “America’s #1 Best-Selling Beets Brand,” the “#1 Best Selling Beets Brand in America,” and the “#1 Beets Brand in America” based on unit sales data. However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Force Factor modify the claim “#1 Beets Brand in America” to disclose that the ranking is based on total unit sales.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases before NAD.

Human and Force Factor market competing dietary supplements that incorporate beet root powder. Humann challenged #1 claims in Force Factor’s advertising for its Total Beets® line of beet-based dietary supplements. The challenged claims appear on product packaging, Force Factor’s website, Amazon.com, and in television and social media advertising.

Humann argued that the claims were unsupported, asserting that dollar sales—not unit sales—are the appropriate measure of marketplace leadership and that its brand leads on that basis. Force Factor responded that unit sales are the proper metric because the claims convey that its products are purchased more frequently and submitted current sales data to support its position.

NAD noted that “#1” claims are highly influential and typically communicate that a product is purchased more often than competitors. Consistent with its precedent, NAD determined that unit sales are generally the appropriate metric for substantiating such claims. NAD found that the record did not demonstrate that differences in product form, size, or pricing made unit sales an unreliable measure in this case.

Accordingly, NAD concluded that Force Factor had a reasonable basis for the claims “America’s #1 Best-Selling Beets Brand,” the “#1 Best Selling Beets Brand in America,” and the “#1 Beets Brand in America” with current data on total unit sales.

With respect to the claim “#1 Beets Brand in America,” NAD recommended that Force Factor modify the claim to disclose that the “#1” ranking is based on total unit sales.

In its advertiser statement, Force Factor stated that it “will comply with NAD's recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.