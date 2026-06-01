TownSq Appoints Jennifer Foster as Global President

DALLAS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, a leading technology platform boasting comprehensive software solutions for simplified community management, has named Jennifer Foster as President of its global operations. Foster brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning SaaS, enterprise technology, financial services, and global business strategy.

A veteran of FinTech and banking, Foster brings executive leadership experience spanning SaaS, enterprise technology, financial services, and global business operations. Known for building customer-centric organizations and accelerating growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, she has led large-scale revenue, product, and go-to-market initiatives around the world while developing high-performing teams focused on delivering exceptional customer outcomes.

Foster spent much of her career at Dell Technologies, where she held leadership roles in global business development, led U.S. Dell.com operations, and built strategic business partnerships with a strong focus on enhancing the customer experience. She also served as Director of Business Development at CSI, where she spearheaded client acquisition and drove strategic growth across key markets.

“Jennifer’s proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep industry knowledge make her exceptionally well-positioned to lead TownSq into its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Andrew Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer of HOAM Ventures. “Her customer-centric approach and global business pedigree will be instrumental as we continue expanding our platform and delivering value to our clients and communities.”

As global president, Foster will oversee TownSq’s strategic direction, operational advancement, and continued expansion across domestic and international markets.

“I am excited to join TownSq at such a pivotal time for the company,” Foster said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented team to further strengthen our platform, elevate the customer experience, and support continued growth worldwide.”

TownSq is a modern API platform with integrated tools and processes for HOA management. With a robust portfolio of digital solutions, TownSq simplifies association communications through web and mobile applications and premium professional services.

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About TownSq

TownSq is a leading modern API platform for homeowners’ association (HOA) management. Its robust portfolio of integrated tools and processes simplifies community living and oversight, connecting managers, boards, residents, and vendors. On a mission to disrupt the HOA industry with breakthrough tools that streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq offers the most comprehensive suite of community management solutions on the market. For more information, visit www.townsq.io.

Media Contact:

Amelia Duckworth

Email: pr@mytownsq.com

Phone: 972.482.5974