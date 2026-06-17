TownSq Leader Completes SMU Tech CxO Excellence Program

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownSq, a leading technology platform boasting comprehensive software solutions for simplified community management, has recognized Yolanda Perez for graduating from the SMU Tech CxO Excellence Program. Perez serves as vice president of customer care and global operations.

The executive program is designed to advance senior leaders into enterprise-level leadership, with an emphasis on strategic alignment, financial acumen, AI-driven transformation and executive presence. Through the program, Perez further expanded her knowledge on how to connect customer experience with enterprise operations and strengthen organizational alignment around the Voice of the Customer.

“This program helped sharpen the tactical components of our strategy to continuously deliver an excellent customer experience, especially as we rapidly scale our global operations,” said Yolanda Perez, vice president of customer care and global operations at TownSq. “I want to thank our CEO, Andrew Brock, for his support and for building and reinforcing a culture of continuous leadership development. I look forward to applying these learnings across our global teams and further driving customer insights into meaningful action.”

Perez completed the four-month program in just eight weeks, reflecting her drive and commitment to professional growth. This milestone also reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to developing leaders who can operate at scale, lead transformation and deliver results across complex environments.

“Yolanda’s commitment to continuous growth, operational excellence and customer-focused leadership are just a few of the qualities that make her such a valued leader within TownSq,” said Andrew Brock, president and chief executive officer of HOAM Ventures. “Completing the SMU Tech CxO Excellence Program is a meaningful accomplishment, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition.”

Perez joined the TownSq family in March 2020 as director of Community Archives, where she led contact center operations and built scalable workforce solutions, including partnerships with third-party organizations to ensure service continuity and growth. Today, she leads global support teams while partnering cross-functionally to strengthen customer experience, operational execution and business alignment.

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About TownSq

TownSq is a leading digital platform that transforms the community living experience by connecting neighbors, HOA boards, management teams, and vendors. With a mission to streamline operations and enhance communication, TownSq offers the most comprehensive suite of community management tools in the industry, designed to improve property values and the quality of life for millions of residents nationwide. For more information, visit www.townsq.io.

Media Contact:

Amelia Duckworth, pr@mytownsq.com, 972.482.5974