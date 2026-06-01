Goodin Development and Bowen Capital Announce The Republic: A $38 Million Mixed-Use Development Coming to Evansville's Promenade District

EVANSVILLE, IN, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodin Development and Bowen Capital, in collaboration with the City of Evansville, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), and the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, announced plans for The Republic, a $38 million mixed-use development coming to Evansville's fast-growing Promenade district. Construction is scheduled to begin Fall 2026.

The Republic, planned mixed use project coming to Evansville, Indiana.

Named in honor of Evansville's historic Republic Aviation factory — where P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft were produced during World War II — The Republic pays tribute to the industrial heritage of the city while looking forward as a premier destination for modern urban living.

A Landmark Development for the Promenade District

The Republic will consist of 2 four-story buildings totaling 153 one- and two-bedroom Class-A apartments alongside 3,159 square feet of commercial and restaurant space, including an outdoor dining patio. Positioned at the heart of the Promenade district — Evansville's premier live-work-play destination — the development offers direct access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, reinforcing the district's commitment to walkability and connectivity.

The project is structured as a public-private partnership supported by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) from the City of Evansville, as well as READI funding awarded by both the IEDC and the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

"We are truly honored to partner with the City of Evansville and our regional partners to bring a development of this caliber to the Promenade district," said Justin Goodin, Founder and CEO of Goodin Development. "The Promenade area is experiencing tremendous growth, and The Republic is designed to contribute to that growth in a meaningful way. Bringing quality housing to this area will support the local businesses and restaurants nearby."

Residences Designed for Modern Living

Every apartment home at The Republic will feature upscale interior finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile kitchen backsplashes, tile shower surrounds, full-size in-unit washer and dryer, modern black windows, smart locks and thermostats, walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. The combination of high-end finishes and thoughtful design positions The Republic as the premier rental option in the Evansville market.

Resort-Style Amenities

Residents will have access to a robust amenity package designed around today's lifestyle priorities. Community features include a luxury rooftop patio, rooftop work-from-home lounge, resort-style pool with outdoor seating, indoor/outdoor cafe lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet spa, indoor bike storage, EV charging stations, secure package room, and a dedicated move-in/move-out room. These amenities reinforce The Republic's positioning as a Class-A community built for professionals who demand more from where they live.

About Goodin Development

Goodin Development, founded by Justin Goodin, is an Indianapolis-based multifamily development firm focused on creating high-quality apartment communities throughout Indiana. The company specializes in ground-up multifamily development, with an emphasis on thoughtful design, modern amenities, and long-term value creation. Goodin Development partners with municipalities across Indiana to build extraordinary communities, that wouldn't be financially feasible otherwise. Since its inception, Goodin Development has developed more than $58 million of multifamily communities throughout Indiana and helps accreditted investors build wealth by investing in real estate, without any of the hassle.

About Bowen Capital

Bowen Capital is a leader in the mixed-use development space and has development more than $400 million in completed public-private partnership projects since 2019. Bowen Capital, founded by Shelby Bowen, partners with developers, investors, landowners, and municipalities to structure and execute complex real estate projects that create long-term value for communities and stakeholders. Its portfolio includes a range of notable projects such as Ambrose on Main, District South, Union Station Lofts, The Elwood, The Ellsworth, The Oliver, and McCord Square Apartments. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, Bowen Capital continues to expand its pipeline of development and advisory work, maintaining a strong focus on disciplined execution, partnership-driven growth, and long-term value creation.

About Goodin Development

Goodin Development is an Indiana-based real estate development firm focused on building Class A, market-rate multifamily and mixed-use communities. The company specializes in ground-up development across Indiana, often partnering with cities and municipalities through public-private partnerships to deliver projects that support long-term economic growth. Founded by Justin Goodin, the firm combines institutional-level underwriting, disciplined capital structuring, and hands-on development execution. Goodin Development works closely with local leaders, lenders, architects, and construction partners to create high-quality housing that aligns private investment with public benefit. Beyond development, Goodin Development is active in investor education and capital markets, helping busy professionals understand how passive real estate investing works in new construction and value-driven projects. The firm is known for transparency, data-driven decision-making, and a long-term approach to building communities, not just buildings.

Press Inquiries

Justin Goodin

Info [at] GoodinDevelopment.com

https://goodindevelopment.com/