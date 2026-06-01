ABB expands collaboration with NVIDIA through integration of DSX Blueprint for AI infrastructure

Zurich, Switzerland, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ABB brings SimReady™ 3D digital assets – MV switchgear, electrical distribution equipment, and UPS platforms – into NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint

Engineers validate electrical, thermal, and compute systems in digital twins before ordering prefabricated modules, compressing design cycles for AI factories

Builds on October 2025 collaboration to develop 800 VDC power architecture for next-gen AI data centers

ABB today announced the next phase of its collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate AI infrastructure deployment. ABB will integrate its power systems as SimReady™ 3D digital assets into NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint – enabling data center operators to model, validate, and optimize source-to-rack power distribution before breaking ground.

ABB's SimReady digital twins – physically accurate 3D representations of medium-voltage switchgear, electrical distribution equipment, and UPS platforms – are purpose-built for DSX co-design workflows.

Once launched, this integration will allow engineers to model source-to-rack power distribution, protection schemes, and energy efficiency at campus scale within a unified digital environment. Allowing the validation of electrical, thermal, and compute systems together before construction begins, while facilitating the order of prefabricated ready-to-install modules.

"Through this collaboration, ABB provides the electrification technology leadership that AI demands," said Jorge Lis, Global Data Center Segment Leader, ABB Electrification. "Time-to-first-token drives infrastructure decisions: DSX integration gives our customers a proven path from design to deployment, backed by ABB's global manufacturing reach and local engineering expertise. We deliver the electrical backbone these facilities need to scale at speed."

Building on the October 2025 collaboration to support 800 VDC architecture announced by NVIDIA, the expanded collaboration aligns ABB's current portfolio and future planned assets with NVIDIA DSX and Omniverse libraries, where physical equipment performance can be tested against AI workload profiles that exceed one megawatt per rack. At the leading edge of AI infrastructure, compute racks will demand medium-voltage distribution, DC power, solid-state protection, and liquid cooling integrated from day one.

With DSX integration, AI infrastructure developers will gain a proven path from digital design to physical deployment – backed by ABB's global manufacturing reach and local engineering expertise. ABB's MV-UPS and DC power platforms, combined with DSX co-design, will give data center operators the architecture to scale AI facilities with speed, consistency, and repeatability.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Electrification is a global technology leader enabling the efficient and reliable distribution of electricity from source to socket. With more than 50,000 employees across 100 countries, we collaborate with our customers and partners to solve the world’s greatest challenges in electrical distribution and energy management. As the energy transition accelerates and electricity demands grow, we are electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way. At ABB, we are ‘Engineered to Outrun’, and we are passionate about helping our customers and partners do the same. go.abb/electrification

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