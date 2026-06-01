Royalton Vessence Barbados is Now Open, Introducing a Transformative New All-Inclusive Resort Concept

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of anticipation surrounding one of the Caribbean’s most talked-about upcoming resort openings, Royalton Hotels & Resorts officially welcomes its first guests to Royalton Vessence Barbados Adult-Oriented, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. Marking the company’s first property in Barbados and the global debut of the new Royalton Vessence brand, the opening introduces a highly anticipated concept shaped by a growing desire for travel experiences that feel more immersive, personal, and deeply connected to the destination.

Located on Barbados’ renowned Platinum Coast, just steps from the island’s premier luxury shopping and lifestyle district and approximately 30 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport, the beachfront resort invites guests to experience the island through a more intimate lens. Designed as an adult-oriented escape, Royalton Vessence Barbados reimagines the all-inclusive experience through atmosphere, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to place, designed to awaken the senses.

“The opening of Royalton Vessence Barbados represents one of the most meaningful milestones in our company’s evolution,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “Barbados has long been one of the Caribbean’s most iconic destinations, recognized for its culture, character, and vibrant energy. Bringing our first property to the island gave us the opportunity to create something intentionally different, a resort designed not simply around where guests stay, but around how they experience the destination itself.”

“Royalton Vessence Barbados is a strong addition to the region’s growing All-Inclusive segment, as well as the Autograph Collection brand, where each property is defined by its individuality and deep connection to the destination,” said Ricardo Echeverri, Vice President, Owner & Franchise Services, Marriott International. “This resort reflects the spirit of Barbados through thoughtfully curated experiences and a distinct sense of place, offering guests an all-inclusive stay that is truly exactly like nothing else.”

The accommodations introduce 220 modern suites thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of Barbados through natural textures, locally inspired materials, and subtle cultural references. Guests can choose from oceanfront suites, swim-out categories, and elevated Diamond Club™ accommodations with personalized butler service and exclusive access to dedicated spaces throughout the resort. At the highest tier, Royalton Suites & Villas introduces spacious Presidential and Chairman Suites designed for travelers seeking added privacy and a more elevated all-inclusive experience.

Dining at Royalton Vessence Barbados unfolds as a curated journey through flavor, with venues that balance global inspiration and a distinct sense of place. Through 17 food and beverage outlets, including five specialty à la carte restaurants, one Sports Bar, two casual snack and grill concepts, four bars, four rooftop culinary venues, and a café & pastry shop. Designed to balance global inspiration with flavors that reflect the spirit of the destination, the resort invites guests to explore French cuisine at Moi Aussi, Asian flavors at Kai, and signature favorites such as Hunter Steakhouse and La Scala Italian Trattoria, alongside casual concepts, bars, cafés, and social spaces throughout the property. The experience also includes four exclusive culinary venues at The Rooftop, where globally inspired flavors, panoramic ocean views, and curated sunset experiences create one of the resort’s most elevated social settings.

The experience continues through thoughtful offerings designed to encourage a slower, more present pace. Guests can reconnect through mindfulness spaces and digital detox areas, movement experiences at Moddo Fitness by Royalton FIT, and treatments at The Royal Spa, where hydrotherapy rituals and immersive experiences encourage relaxation beyond traditional resort offerings.

Local culture and art remain central to the Royalton Vessence experience through thoughtfully designed spaces and programming inspired by Barbados’ creative spirit. Across the resort, art exhibitions and locally inspired augmented-reality expressions create moments that celebrate the island’s artistic spirit and transform the experience into one where culture is not simply observed but lived. At The Studio, guests can connect with local artists, participate in painting, pottery, and hands-on creative workshops, or enjoy live music and cultural programming that evolves throughout the day.

As Royalton Vessence Barbados welcomes its first guests, it signals the beginning of a new chapter for Royalton Hotels & Resorts and a more intentional approach to all-inclusive hospitality, where discovering a destination becomes just as meaningful as escaping to it.

Royalton Vessence Barbados Adult-Oriented, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort is part of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, which allows members to earn and redeem points for stays at this property and at more than 10,000 destinations and territories around the world. With the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, members can enjoy a personalized, contactless experience, traveling with peace of mind.

For more information or to book your stay, please visit royaltonresorts.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 360 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 55 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9d1a7e-7dd7-46d8-bdd6-7c2bb742cb7d