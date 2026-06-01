Leviathan Metals Provides Clarifying News Release Regarding Promotional Activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Metals Corp. (TSXV: LVX) (OTCQB: LVXFF) (FSE: 0GP) (“Leviathan” or the “Company”) announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following press release related to promotional activities.

Unauthorized Promotions

Following its review, the BCSC identified promotional articles (the "Unauthorized Promotions") disseminated by currently unknown persons at https://guardianglobe.org/ and https://morningherald.net. and disseminated by Investment Publishing LLC on May 12, 2026 on the Stock Hunter YouTube Channel. The publication by Investment Publishing LLC occurred after the contract between Investment Publishing and the Company terminated in accordance with its terms on April 10, 2026. In connection with such termination, all options (250,000 options granted on April 10, 2025 and 150,000 options granted on February 23, 2026) granted to Mariusz Skonieczy, the principal of Investment Publishing LLC, terminated in accordance with the terms of the Company’ incentive plan and all such options terminated unexercised.

Leviathan was not aware of, involved in nor did it retain any person in in respect of the Unauthorized Promotions. Accordingly, the Unauthorized Promotions were not sent on behalf of Leviathan and should not be relied upon and Leviathan may not be able to remove all the Unauthorized Promotions.

Authorized Promotions

In addition, the BCSC identified promotional articles (the "Promotions") disseminated on behalf of the Company by Carioca Holdings LLC (“CHL”) through Sideways Frequency LLC (“Sideways”), an affiliate of CHL, a consultant retained by the Company to act as its marketing officer. CHL and Sideways are owned by Wesley De Souza and the Promotions were produced by CHL. The Promotions were first published on April 14, 2026 on hugealerts.com/lvxff and emailed out to certain person on April 14, 15, 23 24 and May 20, 2026.

At the request of the BCSC, the Company has removed the specified content identified by the BCSC from the Promotions and to cease further public circulation of such materials in their current form. The Company has also initiated a review of its investor relations and promotional materials to ensure compliance with applicable securities laws, including National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Company acknowledges that certain statements contained in the Promotions may potentially be viewed as exaggerated, unbalanced and/or speculative, and/or misleading, and did not present a balanced view of the Company's business and stage of development, including making reference to adjacent properties to imply comparable outcomes.

The Company wishes to clarify that such statements in the Promotions should not be relied upon and are not supported by the Company's current stage of development.

The Company is an early-stage mineral exploration developer and has not yet completed sufficient exploration work to define any mineral resources on its properties. Leviathan’s current activities are focused on evaluation, early-stage exploration planning, and corporate development. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources or that any of the Company's properties will be developed into producing mines.

Further, certain statements contained in the Promotions also constituted scientific or technical disclosure regarding mineral projects that were not prepared, reviewed, or approved by a "qualified person" (as defined in NI 43-101). The Company confirms that it will ensure that all future scientific and technical disclosure is based on information prepared, supervised or approved by a qualified person and will include the required disclosure regarding such qualified person in accordance with NI 43-101.

The Company acknowledges its responsibility for disclosure made on its behalf and is committed to ensuring that all future communications provide balanced, factual and non-misleading information regarding its business, properties and prospects.

The Company also wishes to remind the market that the common shares sold to executive officers and directors of the Company pursuant to its recently completed $10 million LIFE Offering are subject to an Exchange Hold Period expiring September 21, 2026. See the press release of LVX dated May 20, 2026.

Marketing Officer

Effective January 12, 2026, the Company entered into a Consulting Agreement with Carioca Holdings LLC (“CHL”) to provide the services of Wesley De Souza as Marketing Officer of the Company. The Consulting Agreement is terminable by either party on 30 days notice. The services provided under the agreement included, without limitation, marketing co-ordination, software development, website hosting, internal data base management, preparation and distribution of marketing materials and investor engagement and investor introductions. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with CHL, Sideways or Mr. De Souza.

CHL’s address is 506 Xanadu Pl, Jupiter, Florida, 33477. The Consultant was issued 650,000 stock options to purchase 650,000 common shares at a price of $0.65 for a period of five years and 500,000 Restricted Share Units (which have been cancelled as the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) determined that such CHL was not eligible to receive such Restricted Share Units under its rules and policies). Neither CHL, Sideways nor Mr. De Souza have received any direct or indirect cash payments for services rendered under the Consultant Agreement, which remains subject to the review and approval of the TSXV.

In addition to the above noted stock options and Restricted Share Units, CHL owns 540,000 common shares, which are in addition to the 156,250 common shares subscribed for by CHL under the Company’s LIFE Offering, with such shares being subject to a TSSV Hold Period expiring September 21, 2026 (the “Placement”), with such 156,250 Shares to be sold on the same terms as the Company’s LIFE Offering by CHL to an arm’s length third party - as the TSXV will not provide final approval for CHL’s participation in the Placement. The Placement remains subject to final approval by the TSXV.

About Leviathan Metals Corp.

Leviathan Metals Corp., previously known as Leviathan Gold Ltd., is a Canadian-based mineral

exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and FSE (0GP) and the Common Shares are also quoted for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol “LVXFF”.

On behalf of the Company

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathanmetals.com, the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or contact:

Luke Norman,

Direct: (778) 238-2333

Toll Free: 1(833) 923-3334

Email: info@leviathanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management`s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan’s control. Such factors include, among other things, the receipt of all required conditions and approvals to complete the Offering and the timing therefor. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the issuance of the common shares underlying the compensation options, the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the anticipated receipt of all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering and statements with respect to the filing of a material change report with respect to the Offering. All forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.