Diamond drilling program under way at Leviathan Metals’ Central Project, Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana

Drilling to target copper mineralization of the style and scale observed at MMG Limited’s adjoining Khoemacau property in closely comparable structures

Over 20 kilometers of prospective contact interpreted beneath sand cover at Central from recent airborne electromagnetic survey data

Initial, shallow drilling designed to locate the DKF-NPF contact; following which the contact will be tested at a series of prioritized target areas.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Metals Corp. (“Leviathan”, the “Company”) (LVX – TSXV, LVXFF – OTC, 0GP – FSE) is pleased to announce that the diamond core drilling program of up to 10,000 meters is underway, at its 100%-owned Central Project (“Central”, the “Project”), Kalahari Copper Belt (the “KCB”), Botswana.

Drilling has been designed to target potential sediment-hosted copper mineralization of the style and magnitude observed at MMG Limited’s adjoining Khoemacau property, specifically at the D’Kar-Ngwako Pan Formation (“DKF-NPF”) contact, in an area where this contact is folded into a very clear and prominent domal structure (Figure 1) - the Hyena Hills dome. Over 20 kilometers of this prospective contact have been interpreted at Central from recent airborne electromagnetic survey data (News Release, April 23, 2026), as well as from high resolution ground magnetic surveys completed at the property in 2023-2024. Initial drillholes are being positioned to locate the DKF-NPF contact with precision; subsequent holes will then be applied in testing the contact in a series of prioritized structural target areas. Mineralization hosted on the Khoemacau property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Leviathan’s Project

Leviathan Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Crozier, remarked: “We are very excited to have commenced drilling of this remarkable target – with the objective of demonstrating the potential of Central to host further Khoemacau type mineralization. Our budget for this program will allow us to perform our work at a property scale, casting a net around the full extent of Central’s dome structures. We look forward to working with our Botswanan geological team and Mitchell Drilling over the coming months in fulfilment of this campaign”

Drilling works are being performed by Mitchell Drilling International (“Mitchell”) using a Sandvik DE710 diamond rig. Mitchell draw on fifty-seven years of drilling experience globally and in Africa, including almost twenty years of drilling under similar conditions within the KCB in Botswana (Figure 2).





Figure 1: Location of Leviathan’s Central Project showing the initial drill targeting relative to (i) the Hyena Hills Dome, and (ii) airborne EM data, relative to MMG’s Khoemacau group of deposits and discoveries.





Figure 2: Diamond drilling under way and camp operations in place at Central.

About the Central Project

The Central Project, which directly adjoins MMG’s Khoemacau group of deposits and discoveries (combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 94Mt @1.8% Cu and 22 g/t Ag and Inferred Mineral Resources of 188Mt @1.6% Cu and 20 g/t Ag1,2) on the KCB which, together with the nearby Banana Zone, Zone 6 and Ophion (combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 33Mt @1.4% Cu and 21 g/t Ag and Inferred Mineral Resources of 141Mt @0.9% Cu and 10 g/t Ag) were acquired by MMG Ltd in 2023 for US$1.9 billion. Leviathan and its qualified person have been unable to independently verify the information in respect of MMG’s Khoemacau group of deposits and the mineralization hosted on the Khoemacau deposits is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Leviathan’s Project.

Central displays similar large-scale geological characteristics to those observed at Khoemacau, making the property prospective for a Tier 1 copper discovery. Specifically, all known KCB copper deposits – including those of Khoemacau – occur at or close to a well-understood stratigraphic contact (namely the interface between the D’Kar and Ngwako Pan Formations) on the flanks or hinges of kilometer-scale antiforms or “domes”, typically within secondary folds, shears or other structural trap-sites which focused the mineralizing fluids.

The Project boasts over 20 kilometers of this contact, mostly around the main domal structure referred to as the Hyena Hills dome, as supported by recent airborne electromagnetic data, as well as high resolution ground magnetic data collected in 2023 and 2024. The Hyena Hills dome is the next dome south from those hosting the Khoemacau deposits and discoveries (including Zone 5 and Zone 9); each of the other domes at Khoemacau hosts at least two copper deposits or discoveries. The Project area is almost entirely ‘blanketed’ by a cover of poorly consolidated Kalahari sediments, exploration through this cover relying on a combination of geophysical methods and drilling. Airborne EM (“AEM”) data are commonly used to map and model a conductive marker unit, typically found approximately 100 meters above the DKF-NPF contact. Interpretations of this marker are used to increase confidence in the location of the DKF-NPF contact and in the identification of structures affecting it, which are considered important controls on mineralization.

Botswana is a politically stable pro-mining investment jurisdiction – ranked #2 in Africa by the Fraser Institute (2024), enjoying investor-friendly legislation, a highly proficient and well-educated workforce, and first world infrastructure – set up to support mining, which is a pivotal and widely-accepted national economic driver. The KCB is regarded by the USGS as one of the world’s most prospective areas for sediment-hosted copper deposits.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Andrew Pedley (Pr. Sci. Nat.), a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to the Central Project and the Serule Uranium Project. Mr. Pedley is a consultant for Leviathan.

Neither the Qualified Person nor Leviathan has verified the scientific, technical or other information disclosed in respect of the Adjacent Properties.

About Leviathan Metals Corp.

Leviathan Metals Corp., previously known as Leviathan Gold Ltd., is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit the Company website www.leviathanmetals.com, the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com, or contact:

Luke Norman,

Direct: (778) 238-2333

Toll Free: 1(833) 923-3334

Email: info@leviathanmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities on the Company’s properties will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business, geopolitical and economic conditions. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

1 Mineral Resources and Reserve Statement as at 30 June 2024 prepared by MMG and are reported in accordance with the guidelines in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 JORC Code) and Chapter 18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. See: https://www.mmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/June_2024_MROR_Executive_Summary.pdf

2 Readers are cautioned that information in respect of Khoemacau and the Banana Zone (the “Adjacent Properties”) is not indicative of the mineralization that may or may not be found on the Properties and readers should not rely on such information with respect to the Adjacent Properties when assessing the Properties. There is no assurance that the Properties will yield scientific, technical or other information or results similar to that of the Adjacent Properties. The QP has not verified these estimates or the data that supports them and that the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization that may or may not be present on the Properties. The estimates were prepared under an acceptable Foreign Code (the Australasian JORC Code, 2012 edition) and are not reported under the CIM Definitions. Under this Code, Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource categories are the equivalents of the same categories as defined by the CIM definitions; it is not expected that the same mineral resources if reported under CIM would be materially different.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a703e68-f1ff-4992-a211-31c8c729385e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/452b3a2c-4bf1-4099-8c6a-9f6d794b2f6b