Weekly report TEN share buyback from May 25 to May 29, 2026

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 25, 2026, to May 29, 2026.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/25/2026 NL0014559478 18,575 37.5203 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/25/2026 NL0014559478 9,111 37.5999 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/26/2026 NL0014559478 69,762 37.2033 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/26/2026 NL0014559478 34,530 37.2164 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/27/2026 NL0014559478 123,810 36.1473 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/27/2026 NL0014559478 92,880 36.0933 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/27/2026 NL0014559478 13,960 35.9505 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/27/2026 NL0014559478 15,850 35.9536 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/28/2026 NL0014559478 129,000 34.9620 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/28/2026 NL0014559478 96,000 34.9585 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/28/2026 NL0014559478 14,000 34,9625 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/28/2026 NL0014559478 16,000 34.9487 AQEU TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/29/2026 NL0014559478 61,500 35.2899 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/29/2026 NL0014559478 46,936 35.2823 CEUX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/29/2026 NL0014559478 7,200 35.4116 TQEX TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/29/2026 NL0014559478 6,134 35.5886 AQEU TOTAL 755,248 35.794622

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

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