Verum Launches new Verum Finance application

London, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verum has officially launched Verum Finance, a new financial application that expands the capabilities of the Verum ecosystem beyond communication and into everyday financial management.

Verum Finance

Verum Finance is designed to provide users with a secure and convenient way to manage balances, send money, use debit cards, and exchange supported balances from a single mobile application.

Users can view their balances and transaction history through a unified dashboard, top up funds using supported payment methods including Apple Pay, and transfer money directly to other Verum users through their Verum ID. The platform also supports receiving payments and tracking all financial activity within the app.

In addition, Verum Finance allows users to issue and manage debit cards linked to their accounts. Card balances can be topped up when needed, while transaction monitoring tools provide real-time visibility into spending activity.

The application includes balance exchange functionality, enabling users to manage multiple supported balance types within a single account, including precious metals balances.

Security remains a key focus of the platform. Verum Finance supports Face ID authentication, passcode protection, Sign in with Apple, and privacy-oriented account controls designed to help safeguard user information.

The launch of Verum Finance represents another milestone in the development of the broader Verum ecosystem. Alongside Verum Messenger, which combines secure messaging, voice and video calls, VPN services, eSIM connectivity, AI-powered tools, anonymous email, cryptocurrency features, and alternative communication technologies, Verum Finance extends the company's vision of creating a unified digital environment where communication, security, and financial services coexist within a single ecosystem.

As demand grows for integrated digital services, Verum continues to develop products that reduce reliance on multiple standalone applications while giving users greater control over their communications and finances.

Verum Finance is available now on iPhone and iPad.

Verum Messenger: https://apps.apple.com/app/verum-messenger-chat-calls/id1550499454

Verum Finance: https://apps.apple.com/app/verum-finance/id6774245148

Press Inquiries

Derek Katz

info [at] verum.im

https://verum.im