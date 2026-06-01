Roger Williams University Welcomes Dr. Brian G. Williams as Interim President

BRISTOL, R.I., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University welcomes Brian G. Williams, D.M., into his new position today as Interim President of the university. Williams will guide the institution through the upcoming academic year while advancing key strategic priorities focused on student success, academic excellence, community engagement, and institutional stability.

Williams brings over 30 years of experience in university administration and has spent the last decade at RWU serving in numerous capacities, including Vice President of Enrollment Management & Marketing, Chief of Staff, and senior executive partner to the university’s president.

Dedicated to student-centered leadership and organizational development, Williams also brings a deep commitment to collaborative governance and to creating an inclusive campus culture.

“Brian Williams is a thoughtful and experienced leader who understands the mission and values of Roger Williams University,” said Heather Boujoulian, Chair of the Roger Williams University Board of Trustees. “His steady leadership, strategic perspective, and dedication to students make him exceptionally well-positioned to guide the university during this important time.”

As Interim President, Williams will work closely with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners to continue strengthening the university’s academic programs, campus experience, and regional impact. During his first several months, he plans to engage in a university-wide listening and learning initiative to foster dialogue and gather perspectives from across the RWU community.

“I am honored to serve Roger Williams University at this pivotal moment,” said Williams. “RWU’s commitment to experiential learning, civic engagement, and student success creates a powerful combination for the future. I look forward to working alongside the campus community in this role to build on the university’s momentum and support its continued success.”

Williams has held senior leadership roles across higher education, with expertise spanning enrollment management, strategic planning, institutional operations, and community relations. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for building collaborative teams, supporting innovation, and advancing initiatives that enhance student outcomes and institutional effectiveness. He holds a Doctor of Management from Case Western Reserve University, earned his Master’s in Higher Education Administration from Boston College, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of New Hampshire. Williams is succeeding university President Ioannis N. Miaoulis, who is retiring after seven years of service to the university.

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research, and internship opportunities. Roger Williams University is ranked No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by The Princeton Review, and No. 48 in Academic Experience and No. 55 in Career Outcomes in the 2026 Poets & Quants Best Undergraduate Business School rankings; the RWU Extension School was also named No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in Rhode Island by Forbes. Our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs.

Contact Info



Kelly Brinza

kbrinza@rwu.edu

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