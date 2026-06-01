Visit Rancho Cordova Launches 2026 Summer of Shenanigans Regional Bucket List Photo Challenge

Rancho Cordova, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Kristen Achziger

Director of Marketing & Communications

Kristen@VisitRanchoCordova.com

916-460-8200

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — June 1, 2026 — Visit Rancho Cordova is inviting locals and regional leisure travelers to make the most of summer with the launch of the 2026 Summer of Shenanigans Bucket List Photo Challenge, an interactive community-wide campaign designed to inspire exploration, family fun, and support for local businesses throughout Rancho Cordova, located in greater Sacramento County.

Running from June 1 through August 31, the Summer of Shenanigans campaign features more than 70 activities, attractions, events, restaurants, and outdoor adventures for participants to discover all summer long. Families, couples, friend groups, and solo adventurers can complete challenges at their own pace while earning digital badges, raffle entries, and points toward giveaways and local gift cards, which will be awarded in September.

Participants are encouraged to “check-in” to attractions via geolocation, upload photos from their adventures, and build their own personalized summer bucket list experience. Activities range from paddleboarding on Lake Natoma and exploring local trails to completing themed food challenges, attending community events, shopping at small businesses, and discovering hidden gems throughout Rancho Cordova.

“Summer of Shenanigans is all about getting off the couch, supporting small business, and discovering hidden gems you didn't know existed in Rancho Cordova,” said Kristen Achziger, Director of Marketing & Communications for Visit Rancho Cordova. “We hope this photo challenge helps families spend more time together during the months of summer vacation.”

The campaign was developed to encourage regional tourism and community engagement while showcasing the wide variety of affordable and family-friendly experiences available in Rancho Cordova. Visit Rancho Cordova expects the initiative to drive additional visitation to local businesses, restaurants, attractions, and community events throughout the summer season.

Unlike traditional contests, the Summer of Shenanigans challenge allows participants to create their own strategy for earning points and raffle entries. Each activity is weighted differently, encouraging consistent participation and ongoing exploration throughout the city and surrounding region. Winners for the raffle giveaways will be selected in September.

Summer of Shenanigans is completely free to join. Regional travelers to the Sacramento area and residents alike are welcome to sign up, start exploring, and collect raffle entries.

To participate in the Summer of Shenanigans Bucket List Photo Challenge, visit https://www.visitranchocordova.com/things-to-do/photo-challenge/

About Visit Rancho Cordova

Visit Rancho Cordova is the official tourism organization of Rancho Cordova, California—a vibrant community where over 90 languages are spoken and small-town warmth meets global flavor. Rancho Cordova proudly opens its arms to every family, road tripper, and adventure seeker looking for an unforgettable experience. Come see what makes this destination one of Gold Country's hidden gems!

Representing 17 lodging properties, quirky outdoor attractions, and thriving major events, Visit Rancho Cordova helps welcome more than 880,000 visitors each year and delivers over $325 million in annual tourism impact. For more information on Rancho Cordova, visit our website here or explore affordable hotels here.

Contact Info



Kristen Achziger

kristen@visitranchocordova.com

+1 916-460-8204

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