Norman Schwarzkopf’s Desert Storm-Carried Pistol to Auction This June

BEDFORD, Texas, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four-Star Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf led the coalition forces to a decisive victory in the Gulf War and quickly became a national hero. The general officer’s pistol he carried throughout the conflict will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company’s June 27 “The American Sale,” a highly curated, one-night event honoring America’s 250th birthday.





Gen. Schwarzkopf needs no introduction for those alive during the Gulf War. The leader of CENTCOM famously orchestrated the overwhelmingly successful “100-hour war” ground offensive to liberate Kuwait after its invasion by Iraqi forces. The increased media coverage during the war frequently showed Gen. Schwarzkopf with the pistol on his side.

See more photos, video, and information on Schwarzkopf’s M9.

“It’s an incredibly significant piece,” said RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “As the sidearm of the commanding general of the largest U.S. military operation since Vietnam, it’s as symbolic of its conflict as General Patton’s ivory-handled revolver or Andrew Jackson’s sword.”

The Beretta M9 became the U.S. standard service pistol in 1985 and approximately 600,000 were ordered for the military, but just 555 were the special “General Officer’s” pistols. As the largest conflict of the era, the M9 design became synonymous with it, and Schwarzkopf’s sidearm is readily its most famous example, as well as a perfect representation of American military might in the late 20th century. This pistol comes to RIAC directly from the Schwarzkopf family and remains in the general’s left-handed configuration.

The first offering from Schwarzkopf’s collection in December 2025 drew immense interest from collectors, setting world records for several models.

The American Sale begins at 5 p.m. on June 27. Preview events will be held June 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Expertly curated and limited to 173 exceptional lots, the event invites collectors and history enthusiasts alike to examine and inspect these national treasures in a hands-on journey through two-and-a-half centuries of American history. Other highlights include: a George Washington signed Revolutionary War manuscript letter, Henry rifle Serial No. 1 presented to Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, and the gold sword presented posthumously to Brevet Lt. Col. George Armistead, who commissioned and raised the Star-Spangled Banner and inspired the national anthem.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world’s finest firearms, has led its industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC’s current Bedford, Texas, venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company’s in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to “Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion.” Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, RIAC’s multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or jkolander@rockislandauction.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/088c58b2-634b-49d8-8708-f9ee3137ebb3