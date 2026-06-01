TEGNA Stations Honored with 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. today announced that its stations received 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the top honor for Overall Excellence awarded to KGW in Portland, Oregon. KARE in Minneapolis, earned nine awards, including Excellence in Writing, and KUSA in Denver was recognized with six awards including Investigative Reporting.

“These honors reflect a sustained dedication to serving our communities with courageous reporting, distinctive writing and trustworthy coverage distributed across platforms,” said Julie Wolfe, vice president of content at TEGNA. “Congratulations to our talented news teams, who continue to set a high standard for local journalism across the country.”

Overall, 16 TEGNA stations were honored:

KARE – Minneapolis, Minn., 9 awards

– Minneapolis, Minn., 9 awards KING – Seattle, Wash., 7 awards

– Seattle, Wash., 7 awards KUSA – Denver, Colo., 6 awards

– Denver, Colo., 6 awards WFAA – Dallas, Texas, 5 awards

– Dallas, Texas, 5 awards WTHR – Indianapolis, Ind., 5 awards

– Indianapolis, Ind., 5 awards KGW – Portland, Ore., 3 awards, including Overall Excellence

– Portland, Ore., 3 awards, including Overall Excellence WCSH/WLBZ (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Portland, Maine, 3 awards

– Portland, Maine, 3 awards WTSP – Tampa, Fla., 2 awards

– Tampa, Fla., 2 awards KHOU – Houston, Texas, 2 awards

– Houston, Texas, 2 awards KREM – Spokane, Wash., 2 awards

– Spokane, Wash., 2 awards KSDK – St. Louis, Mo., 1 award

– St. Louis, Mo., 1 award KXTV – Sacramento, Cal., 1 award

– Sacramento, Cal., 1 award WUSA – Washington, D.C., 1 award

– Washington, D.C., 1 award WBIR – Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award

– Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award WGRZ – Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award

– Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award WTOL – Toledo, Ohio, 1 award

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the “Hold Separate Order” issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

mmcmahon@tegna.com

