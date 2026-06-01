TEGNA Stations Honored with 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. today announced that its stations received 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the top honor for Overall Excellence awarded to KGW in Portland, Oregon. KARE in Minneapolis, earned nine awards, including Excellence in Writing, and KUSA in Denver was recognized with six awards including Investigative Reporting.
“These honors reflect a sustained dedication to serving our communities with courageous reporting, distinctive writing and trustworthy coverage distributed across platforms,” said Julie Wolfe, vice president of content at TEGNA. “Congratulations to our talented news teams, who continue to set a high standard for local journalism across the country.”
Overall, 16 TEGNA stations were honored:
- KARE – Minneapolis, Minn., 9 awards
- KING – Seattle, Wash., 7 awards
- KUSA – Denver, Colo., 6 awards
- WFAA – Dallas, Texas, 5 awards
- WTHR – Indianapolis, Ind., 5 awards
- KGW – Portland, Ore., 3 awards, including Overall Excellence
- WCSH/WLBZ (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Portland, Maine, 3 awards
- WTSP – Tampa, Fla., 2 awards
- KHOU – Houston, Texas, 2 awards
- KREM – Spokane, Wash., 2 awards
- KSDK – St. Louis, Mo., 1 award
- KXTV – Sacramento, Cal., 1 award
- WUSA – Washington, D.C., 1 award
- WBIR – Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award
- WGRZ – Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award
- WTOL – Toledo, Ohio, 1 award
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the “Hold Separate Order” issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.
For media inquiries, contact:
Molly McMahon
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
703-873-6422
mmcmahon@tegna.com