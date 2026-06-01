Brookfield Office Properties Announces Reset Dividend Rates and Conversion Privileges on its Class AAA Series N Preference Shares

 | Source: Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Brookfield Office Properties Inc.

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All amounts in Canadian dollars

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the reset dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series N (“Series N Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.N).

Series N Shares

If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series N Shares for the five years commencing July 1, 2026 and ending June 30, 2031 will be paid at an annual rate of 6.2060% ($0.387875 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series N Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 15, 2026, to convert all or part of their Series N Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Class AAA Preference Shares, Series O (the “Series O Shares”), effective June 30, 2026.

The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series O Shares have an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.07% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate for the July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026 dividend period for the Series O Shares will be 1.358580% (5.39% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.339645 per share, payable on September 30, 2026.

Holders of Series N Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series N Shares into Series O Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series N Shares, (i) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series N Shares outstanding after June 30, 2026, all remaining Series N Shares will be automatically converted into Series O Shares on a one-for-one basis effective June 30, 2026; and (ii) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series O Shares outstanding after June 30, 2026, no Series N Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series O Shares. There are currently 10,875,438 Series N Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Series O Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series O Shares is subject to Brookfield fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX and, upon approval, the Series O Shares will be listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “BPO.PR.O”.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo.

Brookfield Contact:

Keren Dubon
Investor Relations
Tel.: 212618-3440
Email: keren.dubon@brookfield.com 


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