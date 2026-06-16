Brookfield Office Properties Provides Update on Conversion Option for its Class AAA Series N Preference Shares

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All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”), a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the June 15, 2026 deadline for the conversion of the Class AAA Preference Shares, Series N (the “Series N Shares”) (TSX: BPO.PR.N) into Class AAA Preference Shares, Series O (the “Series O Shares”), the holders of Series N Shares are not entitled to convert their Series N Shares into Series O Shares. There were 1,400 Series N Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series O Shares.

The Series N Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on July 1, 2026, as and when declared by the board of directors of Brookfield, a fixed dividend based on an annual dividend rate of 6.2060% ($0.387875 per share per quarter).

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies, with over $88 billion in total assets. For more information, please visit bpy.brookfield.com/bpo .

Brookfield Contact:



Keren Dubon

Investor Relations

Tel.: 212-618-3440

Email: keren.dubon@brookfield.com