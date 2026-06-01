Constellation Software Inc. Confirms Closing of DerbySoft Acquisition Through Juniper Group

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) today announced that, through Juniper Group, an operating group of Vela Software, it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority interest in Derbysoft Holdings Limited (“Derbysoft”), the ultimate parent company of DerbySoft Inc., include PKFARE.

DerbySoft is expected to continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team, led by Ted Zhang as Chief Executive Officer.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc. acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to customers around the world. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CSU.

For further information, contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jbaksh@csisoftware.com

416-861-9677