ASUS Showcases New ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 and Intel- and AMD Powered ExpertBook P5 G2 at Computex

Fremont, CA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today at Computex announced ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, a versatile 360° convertible laptop designed for business professionals, students, and educators who demand flexibility, performance, and security. The show also features the ExpertBook P5 and PM5, ASUS’ latest addition to its commercial portfolio for hybrid professionals and SMB leaders.

ExpertBook B5 Flip

The ASUS ExpertBook line delivers accelerated AI performance, military-grade durability, enterprise-level security designed to handle everyday business workloads efficiently, whether in the office or on the go. This comprehensive blend of innovation ensures users are equipped with a powerful, secure, and mobile platform ready for the demands of next-generation business workflows.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 adapts seamlessly between work, study, and creativity with a 360°-flippable design that enables laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes. It features dual cameras for flexible collaboration and a garaged MPP 2.0 stylus that makes note-taking and sketching effortless, whether in the boardroom or the classroom. The built-in stylus garage keeps it secure, charged, and within reach, with a quick 15-second charge delivering up to 60 minutes of stylus use.

Powered by up to the latest Intel ® Core™ 7 350 processor with an 18 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics, this lightweight laptop delivers AI-accelerated productivity in a premium, portable aluminum design. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, it provides fast multitasking and ample capacity for files and applications. The 63Wh battery delivers all-day power, and rapid charging keeps productivity going without interruption.

The premium aluminum chassis features an elegant Gentle Gray finish, weighs just 2.9 lbs and is only .58 inches thin, offering portability without compromise. For connectivity, there are dual Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, HDMI® 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an audio combo jack. A Kensington Nano security slot aids physical security.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 and PM5 G2

Available in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, the latest ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel) 14” | 16” and ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD) 14” | 16” are true performance engines built to effortlessly handle the most complex tasks. The P5 G2 is powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H (Series 3) delivering up to 50 NPU TOPS, while the PM5 G2 offers up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX processor with up to 55 NPU TOPS of dedicated neural acceleration.

Its durable chassis, finished in Misty Grey, meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards to withstand the rigors of everyday business use. With a lightweight design starting at just 3.04 lbs and a full suite of productivity-focused features, it’s the perfect companion for professionals, educators, and hybrid workers who need reliability without compromise

To keep things running cool and consistent, the ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution features a cutting-edge design that efficiently dissipates heat whether the lid is open or closed. This ensures stable, peak performance even under sustained workloads, extending both productivity and device longevity.

Enterprise-grade security and durability

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2 feature ASUS ExpertGuardian to deliver enterprise-grade security with a NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies, FIDO2 authentication, and five years of security updates. NIST SP 800-193 safeguards firmware by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting attacks, and automatically restoring trusted versions — reducing downtime, preventing failure, and ensuring government-grade reliability for enterprise continuity.

Additional security features include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for quick, secure login; a physical webcam shield; discrete TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption; dual BIOS for automatic backup protection against firmware corruption; and chassis-intrusion detection to alert against possible hardware tampering.





AI-enhanced collaboration and workflow

At the core of the ASUS ExpertBooks is ASUS MyExpert, a unified AI platform that acts as an intelligent assistant, offering features like AI Chat, a searchable Knowledge Hub, and AI-driven writing and mail tools to streamline everyday administrative tasks and reduce manual effort.

For remote meetings, AI features enhance presence and clarity: AI noise cancellation ensures voices are crystal clear by effectively filtering out distracting background noise, while the AI-enabled camera automatically adjusts lighting and framing to ensure the subject presents a professional image in every video call. On the ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2, whose NPUs exceed 40 TOPS, dedicated neural acceleration enables Copilot+ PC capabilities enabling intelligent workflow automation, rapid document retrieval, and real-time language translations that save hours of effort. The B5 Flip G2 brings the same ASUS MyExpert AI tools and on device acceleration in a thin and light convertible.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 will be available in the United States in Q3, 2026.

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2 will be available to purchase in the United States, in late Q2.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/business/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

asuspr_usa@asus.com

Specifications[A(1]

Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (B5406FMA)

Operating System Up to Windows 11 Pro Processor Up to the Intel® Core™ 7 Processor 350 1.5 GHz (6 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 6 Cores, 6 Threads) Graphics Intel® Graphics Storage 1 x M.2 2280 SSD, up to 1 TB* PCIe® 4.0 SSD

256 GB/512 GB/1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD Display Up to 14" WUXGA(1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, touch screen, wide view, 400 nits, stylus support, 100%sRG Stylus MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen (optional) I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™ (Optional)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Optional)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x Garaged Stylus (Optional) Camera 1080 P FHD user-facing, Webcam Shield

1080 P FHD+IR user-facing, Webcam Shield

5.0 MP world facing camera, Webcam Shield(Optional) Wireless Up to Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6 Wireless Card Audio 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support

2x Array microphone

Support Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight Starting at 2.95 lbs Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.38 x 8.86 x 0.59 inches Battery Up to 63Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer Security Kensington® Nano lock slot

Fingerprint sensor (optional)

Webcam Shield

IR Camera (optional)

TPM 2.0 Keyboard and Touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel; backlit (optional); spill-resistant to 355cc*

*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes

Featured Software ASUS Control Center (sold separately), ASUS Business Manager, MyASUS AC Adapter USB Type-C®, 65 W; Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal Warranty 3 years manufacturer's warranty

ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel)

P5405CAA P5605CAA Operating system Up to Windows 11 Pro



Up to Windows 11 Pro



CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS

Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS

GPU Intel® Graphics for Intel Core Ultra with 64-bit memory populated Intel® Graphics for Intel Core Ultra with 64-bit memory populated Memory 2 x SO-DIMM

*Up to 64GB preconfigured, up to 96GB self-upgrade. 2 x SO-DIMM

*Up to 64GB preconfigured, up to 96GB self-upgrade. Storage 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots







Up to 512GB+512GB or single 2TB preconfigured 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots







Up to 512GB+512GB or single 2TB preconfigured Display Non-touchscreen



Up to 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%,



Touchscreen

14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB100% Non-touchscreen

Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100% I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C™

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 Video camera Up to 5M+IR camera, Webcam Shield Up to 5M+IR camera, Webcam Shield Wireless Up to Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd Party) Up to Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd Party) Audio 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support

2x Array microphone

Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support

2x Array microphone

Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight Starting at 3.04lbs Starting at 3.04lbs Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.41 x 8.93 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in 14.11 x 10.00 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in Battery Up to 63Whr Up to 63Whr Security Kensington® Nano lock slot

Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM) Kensington® Nano lock slot

Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM) Keyboard and touchpad Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel

Backlit (optional)

Spill-resistant to 355cc*

*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel

Backlit (optional)

Spill-resistant to 355cc*

*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes Featured software ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP AC adapter 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C

Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C

Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Warranty 3 years manufacturer's warranty 3 years manufacturer's warranty

ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD)

Operating system Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro CPU Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs

Up to AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs

GPU Up to AMD Radeon™ 890M (470) Up to AMD Radeon™ 890M (470) Memory 2 x SO-DIMM, up to 48GB+48GB DDR5 5600 MT/s 2 x SO-DIMM, up to 48GB+48GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Storage 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots





*Up to 512GB+512GB or single 1TB preconfigured, up to 4TB+2TB self-upgrade.



2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots





*Up to 512GB+512GB or single 1TB preconfigured, up to 4TB+2TB self-upgrade. Display Non-touch



Up to 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits







Touch

14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 16:10, IPS, Anti-Glare, 400nits





Non-touch

Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits







I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)

1 x USB4 Type-C (full function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot

1 x LAN (RJ45) port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)

1 x USB4 Type-C (full function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)

1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS

1 x Combo audio jack

1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot

1 x LAN (RJ45) port Video camera Up to 5MP+IR camera, Webcam Shield Up to 5MP+IR camera, Webcam Shield Wireless Up to Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd party) Up to Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd party) Audio 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support

2x Array microphone

Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support

2x Array microphone

Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight starting at 2.80lbs starting at 3.46 lbs Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.31" × 8.94" × 0.41" ~ 0.71" inches 14.11" × 9.98" × 0.39" ~ 0.71" inches Battery 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer 70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer Security Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint sensor

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint Sensor

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Keyboard and touchpad Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel

Backlit (optional)

Spill-resistant to 355cc*

*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel

Backlit (optional)

Spill-resistant to 355cc*

*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Featured software ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP ASUS Control Center (sold separately)

MyASUS

Expert Panel

AI ExpertMeet

AI Camera with MEP AC adapter 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C

Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C

Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Warranty 3 years manufacturer's warranty 3 years manufacturer's warranty

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

[A(1]Just move over the final "up to spec sheets" here so they match the press kit

Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

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asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

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