Rapid Nutrition Expands Agentic AI Integration Across Consumer Wellness Ecosystem

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions, is pleased to provide investors with further insight into the progression of its AI-powered agentic infrastructure across both investor and consumer-facing operations following completion of its recently announced Australian wellness platform transaction.

The Company has progressively expanded the rollout of its technology-enabled engagement platform across investor communications, consumer wellness interactions and broader digital operations as part of its strategy to build a scalable HealthTech ecosystem at the intersection of nutrition, technology and consumer behaviour.

Following the initial deployment across investor communications, Rapid Nutrition has observed improved accessibility and responsiveness, with investor enquiries increasingly being addressed in near real-time across multiple time zones.

The Company has since expanded the platform across elements of its consumer ecosystem, including the Company’s flagship SystemLS brand, where early-stage engagement trends indicate increasing interaction with product, wellness and lifestyle-aligned content tailored to individual user interests and behaviours.

Rapid Nutrition believes the application of artificial intelligence and agentic capabilities enables a transition from static information delivery toward more responsive, real-time and personalized engagement across both investor and consumer channels.

Following completion of the Company’s Australian wellness platform transaction, Rapid Nutrition now operates across an expanded multi-channel ecosystem spanning consumer wellness hubs, digital engagement platforms, flagship wellness brands and investor communication channels. The Company believes this expanding infrastructure provides a strong foundation through which AI-driven engagement, personalised wellness interaction and real-time consumer support capabilities can continue to evolve and scale across the broader Group.

The platform has been developed using Company materials and operational frameworks and continues to be refined by Rapid Nutrition’s experienced team to ensure alignment with the Company’s products, communication standards and broader wellness ecosystem.

Rapid Nutrition views these initiatives as part of a broader long-term strategy to integrate technology across the business to improve scalability, accessibility and operational efficiency while enhancing how consumers and investors interact with the Company.

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

“We believe the future of health is increasingly personalised, responsive and guided in real time. Generic advice doesn’t work because people don’t live generic lives.

Our focus is on systematically integrating technology across our business in a practical way that improves accessibility, engagement and scalability across both investor and consumer channels.

The expansion of our consumer ecosystem through the recently completed Australian wellness platform transaction creates additional touchpoints through which we can continue deploying and refining these capabilities across the broader Group.”

Rapid Nutrition expects the next phase of deployment to focus increasingly on operational implementation across key areas of the business, including consumer engagement, wellness personalisation, digital interaction and broader ecosystem integration. The Company intends to continue updating the market as these initiatives progress and operational capabilities are further expanded across the Group.

Rapid Nutrition believes the continued integration of scalable technology infrastructure across its ecosystem has the potential to support long-term operational efficiency, consumer engagement and broader strategic growth initiatives over time.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

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