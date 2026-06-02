WatchGuard Launches New High-Performance Firebox Appliances to Secure Modern Enterprise Networks

SEATTLE, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for MSPs, today announced a new generation of Firebox rackmount appliances designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise organizations scale security performance without adding operational complexity. The new Firebox appliances deliver industry-best firewall performance, built-in high-speed connectivity and enterprise-class reliability for large, distributed environments and modern networks.

“MSPs and IT teams shouldn’t have to choose between enterprise-grade performance and operational simplicity,” said Andrew Young, Chief Product Officer at WatchGuard Technologies. “With our new high-performance Firebox appliances, we’re enabling partners to confidently support larger, more demanding customer environments while maintaining the streamlined deployment, management, and licensing experience that defines the WatchGuard platform.”

The new Firebox appliances feature three performance tiers to support evolving MSP and enterprise requirements, including a comprehensive set of high-speed network integrations for native 25G and 100G connectivity. WatchGuard is also the first vendor to incorporate an industry-standard OCP 3.0 expansion bay into a firewall platform, enabling all three models to deliver 100G networking today while future-proofing the architecture for next-generation expansion. The appliances include redundant power supplies and hot-swappable fans as standard to provide the resiliency, uptime and operational continuity required for mission-critical and campus deployments.

“Midmarket and distributed enterprise organizations increasingly require security solutions that provide scalability, performance and efficacy without adding complexity to the operation of the solution,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager at IDC. “Solutions that can balance operational and security outcomes while reducing overhead are particularly attractive to MSPs seeking versatile solutions that can expand into larger customer environments.”

The rapid growth of encrypted traffic and high-speed network modernization has forced MSPs and IT teams to reconsider their approach to delivering scalable security without sacrificing operational simplicity. The new Firebox appliances provide a clear growth path with predictable security performance, integrated high-speed networking and simplified management through WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform®.

“Our customers expect high performance and reliability, but they also expect simplicity,” said Kris Vastenavondt, Security Engineer and WatchGuard trainer, Infinigate, a WatchGuard Distributor. “The new Firebox appliances give us the ability to support larger and more complex environments while continuing to manage security efficiently across customers.”

The new Firebox M4850, M5850, and M6850 appliances are now available through WatchGuard’s global partner network.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape.

WatchGuard’s AI‑powered Unified Security Platform® delivers Zero Trust‑aligned network, endpoint, and identity protection in a single, integrated platform, enabling MSPs to reduce operational complexity, improve security outcomes, and grow their businesses more efficiently.

Trusted by more than 25,000 MSPs protecting over 1.5 million customers worldwide, WatchGuard enables partners to deliver strong, measurable security outcomes for customers across the globe.